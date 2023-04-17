Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about UFC 288, Israel Adesanya's comments about Andrew Tate, and more.

#3. Fans disappointed with underwhelming UFC 288 card

With the loss of the Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira matchup, the UFC 288 card is failing to draw the attention of the fans.

With a little less than three weeks remaining before the event, the promotion is yet to announce a new co-main event.

Despite Henry Cejudo making a much-anticipated return in the headliner against reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, many fans are disappointed with the card to the point where they are refusing to pay for it and choosing to illegally stream it on sites instead for free.

After popular MMA fan account DovySimuMMA posted on Twitter today that they've ordered the pay-per-view, other fans made their opinions clear in the comments.

Here are some of the tweets:

Jim @FukingCasuals @DovySimuMMA UFC needs to pay me ffs @DovySimuMMA UFC needs to pay me ffs

Some were hoping the UFC manages to book Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns as the co-headliner to add some spark to the card.

Read more comments here.

If word reaches Dana White, he may not be too happy about it given his brief but intense crusade against the piracy of UFC cards a couple of years ago.

#2. Israel Adesanya lauds Andrew Tate for his commentary about men

Israel Adesanya has been polarizing his fans for a while now with his perceived-to-be contradictory words and actions. Most recently, he heaped praise on controversial kickboxer-turned-social media sensation Andrew Tate.

Speaking to Emilio Urrutia on the Honey Badger Hour podcast, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Jordan [Peterson], Andrew [Tate], Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

Watch the comments below:

Censored Men @CensoredMen Israel @stylebender Adesanya talks about how the world is trying to soften men, And how individuals such as @Cobratate are helping revive masculinity. Israel @stylebender Adesanya talks about how the world is trying to soften men, And how individuals such as @Cobratate are helping revive masculinity. https://t.co/ip4svH0rbs

Many longtime fans of Adesanya were disappointed with him, given Tate's widespread reputation of being a misogynist and the allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and human trafficking against him.

Some even pointed out how some of Adesanya's traits, like painting fingernails or liking anime, would be looked down upon by the likes of Andrew Tate and other spokespeople of the 'Sigma Male' community.

#1. YouTuber accidentally hits female referee on boxing debut

YouTuber Chris Ray Gun had a boxing debut to forget last night at a charity boxing tournament titled 'Creator Clash 2'. Gun, real name Christopher Raymond Maldonado, went up against William Haynes of Deep Dive and SourceFed fame.

Haynes dominated Gun for the entire bout. The fight lasted until the second round when the referee had to step in to stop Gun from taking more punishment. As she stepped in between the two, Gun accidentally landed a strike to the back of the referee's head after being rocked by Haynes.

Poll : 0 votes