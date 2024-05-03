Fans were concerned about one UFC 301 fighter to the extent that they wanted him off the card. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira discussed who would be the opponent for his next title defense.

Fans alarmed for fighter after UFC 301 weigh-ins

William Gomis, set to fight Jean Silva on the preliminary card of UFC 301, looked visibly unwell at the weigh-ins.

He wobbled on his way to the scale, needed to hold on to the machine for support while weighing in and was supported by the staff on his way back. He came in at 143 pounds, three pounds less than the featherweight limit for a non-title fight, and that too with his clothes on.

Several fans and professionals expressed concern for his well-being. Veteran journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted:

"Gomis makes weight (143 with a 146 limit) which isn't good sign to begin with and look at his state."

UFC fans worried about Gomis' health wanted him off the card. One fan wrote:

"He must not be allowed to fight."

Another said:

"This has to stop. Someone is going to die."

A third tweeted:

"Literally on death's door."

Culture MMA claimed on X shortly afterward that the fight was canceled due to health concerns. The news was not confirmed by the UFC or any of the fighters at the time of writing this article.

Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Ryan Garcia's positive drug test report

Canelo Alvarez is surprised at Ryan Garcia testing positive for PEDs but wants to refrain from passing any judgment until the full truth is out.

On May 1, a VADA mail revealed that Garcia's samples taken the day before and the day of the fight against Devin Haney had tested positive for ostarine and one other banned substance. Garcia denied the allegations and blamed an Ashwagandha supplement for the result.

Speaking with the media during a press event for the Jamie Munguia clash, Canelo Alvarez expressed his opinion on the matter:

"You need to wait. You don't need to judge very early, right? You need to wait and see what happened. ... I don't know exactly what is going on. I don't have anything to say right now. I'm surprised. Yes. Because, I know Ryan, and I don't think he would..."

Alex Pereira discusses next title defense

Alex Pereira told Ag Fight that his next opponent should be Jiri Prochazka. He dismissed Magomed Ankalaev, calling his last few performances as "boring".

The UFC star said:

"As we have already spoken more or less with the organization, [Magomed] Ankalaev is somewhat ruled out and also what he told me does not make sense. He is a guy who had two very bad fights, very boring to watch. So I don't think it's necessary to say his name."

He added:

"We've already half-discussed it with Jiri. He is not 100%, but (the next challenger should be) Jiri Prochazka."

Alex Pereira last defended his light heavyweight belt in the main event of UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill and emerged victorious with a knockout win.

A recent Instagram post where 'Poatan' teased "Breaking News" and tried on black Venum shorts without golden streaks led fans to believe he was fighting at heavyweight next.