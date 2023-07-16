Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss UFC Vegas 77, one female boxer's antics after victory, and more.

#3. OnlyF*ns boxer Daniella Hemsley goes topless after winning at KingPyn Boxing event

OnlyF*ns model Daniella Hemsley chose to celebrate her win over fellow influencer boxer Aleksandra 'Ms. Danielka' Daniel in an NSFW manner on Saturday. After going five rounds, Hemsley emerged victorious with a unanimous scorecard of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

Overjoyed, Hemsley celebrated with her team and immediately afterward, flashed the crowd on live camera.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣

You can take a look at the video here.

The viral moment was slammed by Ebanie Bridges. The boxing champion and OnlyF*ns sensation is well-known for appearing at weigh-ins wearing lingerie.

#2. Istela Nunes dislocates elbow in horrific manner at UFC Vegas 77

Brazilian strawweight is having a hard time in the UFC.

She has failed to secure a single win since signing with the promotion in 2021, stacking up losses against the likes of Ariane Carnelossi, Sam Hughes, and Yazmin Jauregui. On Saturday night, she suffered a fourth consecutive loss and also injured her arm in the process.

Within half a minute into the fight, a fall from a takedown completely popped out her left elbow. She let out writhing screams of agony to the extent where her opponent, debutant Victoria Dudakova herself refrained from landing follow-up shots.

Nunes was immediately catered to by the cage-side physicians. UFC president Dana White later posted an x-ray of her dislocated elbow.

#1. "I think it's terrible for boxing" - Eddie Hearn on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn has no love for the much-hyped Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match.

Earlier this week, the announcement of the mega-fight took the combat sports world by storm. After months of negotiation, the two will finally lock horns on October 28 in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Hearn admitted that he is no fan of the fight:

"I took the [Ngannou] fight to AJ. He wasn’t interested. But I knew that there was a chance that [Ngannou] could fight someone. I think it’s terrible for boxing because obviously there was a chance to make the undisputed fight [Fury vs. Usyk]."

He agreed that despite the matchup being one that did not make sense to him, Ngannou certainly deserves the payday for all his efforts in combat sports. Ngannou's manager has revealed that the Tyson Fury match will earn the former heavyweight champion multiples of what he made in the UFC.

As for the outcome of the boxing match, Hearn completely ruled 'The Predator' out.

"You could do this fight a million times and he wouldn’t win once. I’m being serious. That’s the reality. You’re talking about the world heavyweight champion against someone who has never boxed in a professional fight."

Watch Hearn's comments below: