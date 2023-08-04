Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss the consequences of a knockout on a UFC fighter, Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz's fight press conference brawl, and more.

#3. Ebanie Bridges reveals the weirdest demands made by OnlyF*ns subscribers

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges, who also happens to be an OnlyF*ns sensation, has revealed some of the strangest requests made by her subscribers.

In a recent appearance on NOCONTEXTSPORT's podcast, Bridges shared a few of the recurring demands from her fans, most of which revolve around different fetishes - sexual or otherwise.

A common wish she grants is "financial domination," where the "submissive" party prefers receiving admonishment and rewarding the same with cash or gifts. Some prefer buying used clothes and accessories as well.

"I have a lot of like findom guys, financial domination guys that just wanna be humiliated and abused... But they're just so like weak and pathetic... There's heaps of sh*ts, obviously my clothes, my dirty socks which I sell online. People want dirty tights, sweatpants."

She disclosed that a pair of dirty socks usually sells for £500.

Watch Bridges' comments below:

#2. Marcus Rogerio de Lima has loose teeth after UFC 291 KO

Derrick Lewis' spectacular 33-second KO has left Marcus Rogerio de Lima with loose teeth and difficulty with chewing.

In a recent exclusive with SuperLutas, de Lima revealed that he is being harassed by Brazilian fans back home while he struggles with the aftermath of his UFC 291 defeat.

"I lost a fight and the people instead of supporting me, the people of my country, my fans, instead of supporting me, keep p*ssing me off and disturbing me... I took a hard knee, I have my teeth soft, without eating properly. It's a very difficult time."

Lewis is a free agent at the moment since his UFC contract ended with last Saturday's event. However, he has expressed interest in re-signing with the promotion instead of trying out other avenues.

#1. Nate Diaz seemingly suing Jake Paul's team after press conference altercation

The Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rivalry took another nasty turn at the pre-fight press conference as the two parties clashed in an all-out brawl.

Following the incident, Paul uploaded a video on his YouTube channel claiming that the individual who started the heated altercation was from Diaz's team and that he got sent to the hospital after being "pieced up."

He also spoke on the phone in the video, where he found out that the former UFC star's legal team was aiming to sue Paul for the brawl. 'The Problem Child' retaliated with a series of expletives and further details:

"These little b**ch-made wannabe gangsters. They're already trying to send lawyers?... The guy who swung first on Nate's team, who initiated the brawl, got pieced up and needs stitches... Now they're trying to claim assault."

Catch Paul's comments below (17:00):