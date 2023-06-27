Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about more updates on new developments in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight talks, Conor McGregor's return, and more.

#3. Amanda Ribas quits OnlyF*ns for her future husband

UFC fighter Amanda Ribas had jumped on the OnlyF*ns bandwagon a while back but has now quit the platform. Ahead of her UFC Jacksonville clash with Maycee Barber, Ribas told Stake that she was fine with receiving money in lieu of pictures, but set the side hustle aside out of respect for her future life partner.

"I think some girls like it because they often put photos on social media, and they don’t get paid. If they want to receive money and they like doing it, why not? But for me, I don’t think my future husband will appreciate that!" [H/t Sporf.com]

However, she admitted that the popularity OnlyF*ns brings cannot be disregarded. She has previously fought Paige VanZant, who has an impressive adult content following, and revealed that '12 Gauge's hype benefitted her as well.

#2. Mother forbids Elon Musk from fighting Mark Zuckerberg

While the out-of-the-blue fight talks between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have stirred up and divided the MMA world, the Tesla CEO's mother is strictly against the idea.

She took to Twitter reacting to news of the feud tweeted by Lex Fridman and wrote:

"Don’t encourage this match! 😠😠"

Maye Musk @mayemusk twitter.com/lexfridman/sta… Lex Fridman @lexfridman A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I'm all for it. Don’t encourage this match! Don’t encourage this match! 😠😠 twitter.com/lexfridman/sta…

This wasn't Maye Musk's first attempt at getting this fight canceled. She has instead pushed for a 'verbal fight' or a battle of intellects, which would indeed be better fitting for two of the current world's largest tech leaders.

#1. Michael Chandler holding out hope for the Conor McGregor UFC fight

Despite a dozen different rumors about Conor McGregor not having any plans of returning to the UFC, Michael Chandler has not lost hope.

In a recent conversation with Daniel Cormier on the latter's YouTube channel, 'Iron' seemed optimistic about the matchup still and said he was counting on the Irishman not wanting to hurt his own legacy.

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of - I'm doing the Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler, oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back."

Chandler also spoke on the matter of USADA, which so far remains only the second-most controversial thing going on in McGregor's family.

"Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That's not for me to choose. Have there been exemptions before?... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 https://t.co/rxFEE4UmfP

