A former title challenger who abruptly left the UFC has revealed the real reason behind the split. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor shared his latest drug testing status.

Stay updated with the top news from the world of MMA with Sportskeeda's News Roundup.

Taila Santos explains UFC exit

Taila Santos unexpectedly left the UFC last year without much of an explanation. The decision surprised most because she had just lost a narrow split decision to Valentina Shevchenko in a fight that many thought she had won.

After another decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in her next outing, Santos was out of the promotion.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Danny Segura, she finally opened up on the split:

"I was in the UFC, but I wasn’t very happy. Everything started when I fought for the belt against Valentina (Shevchenko). I clearly won that fight, and it was one of the first tough fights Valentina had ever had in her career... I believe I deserved the rematch, the opportunity, but it didn’t happen. There were also some uncomfortable aspects around dates and the calendar." [H/t MMA Junkie]

She emphasized that the delays after each fight frustrated her, so she chose not to renew her contract.

Santos takes on Ilara Joanne for her PFL debut on Thursday, April 4, at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

Conor McGregor provides drug test update

After a tumultuous situation with USADA towards the end of their partnership with the UFC, Conor McGregor is now very much active in the testing pool. At the end of the first quarter, the Irishman stands as the most tested fighter under the promotion's new anti-doping program since Jan. 1.

The program now runs under Drug Free Sport International.

McGregor has reportedly been tested five times, which is two more than the next spot on the list shared by Themba Gorimbo, Mayra Bueno Silva, and Sean Strickland.

On April 3, McGregor shared the news report on his Instagram Story and gave an update:

"Got tested again yesterday. All good in the hood."

While the joke about Conor McGregor using drugs like cocaine runs rampant, the number of drug tests should ensure what is the situation ahead of a potential return.

Dustin Poirier sparks Hollywood rumors

Is Dustin Poirier doing a movie? Following the footsteps of his bitter rival Conor McGregor?

Maybe not. But he surely led his fans to believe so.

'The Diamond' recently featured in a promotional video for Dev Patel's new movie Monkey Man. The collaboration, shared on Poirier's social media, sparked waves of reactions as fans assumed the UFC star was in the movie.

Produced and directed by Patel himself, the movie revolves around a young man making a living in an underground fight club wearing a gorilla mask. In the video, Poirier is seen acting in parallel to the scenes from the movie, his voice delivering a somber message about the world of fighting.

Watch the clip below:

Poll : How would Dustin Poirier do in Hollywood? Excellent Not so well 0 votes View Discussion