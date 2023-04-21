Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about an MMA fighter being under investigation for assault, Dana White announcing six exciting bouts, and more.

#3. MMA fighter under investigation for soccer-kicking homeless man

Amateur MMA fighter Nate Cullison is reportedly under police investigation after an old video of him and his father, Doug Cullison, resurfaced.

In the footage, Nate is seen brutally kicking the head of a downed homeless man, who is held down by his father. The MMA fighter followed it up with a barrage of unhinged strikes. According to reports, the man had allegedly punched a local school teacher who is also Nate's mother and Doug's wife.

Watch the videos below:

Nate Cullison is associated with Jackson's MMA Association. He competes as a flyweight and currently holds a record of 5-2.

#2. Andrew Tate fears he'll be sent to jail again

According to Andrew Tate's latest tweet, he's scheduled to appear in court on Friday, and he fears more prison time awaits him at the end of the hearing.

Andrew and his brother Tristan were released from prison under judicial control at the end of March and have been on house arrest since. The initial ruling stated that they were to remain under house arrest till April 29.

Recent reports suggest that Tate's fear could come true. In a detailed article, BuzzFeed News revealed that 'Top G' and his allies have allegedly committed more crimes that could either get them into more court cases or jeopardize the ongoing one, or, in the worst case scenario, both.

The report claims that one of Tate's accomplices had accessed classified documents in Romanian police computers to get an edge in the case. They were also accused of hatching a plan to flee to Dubai under the guise of a medical emergency.

BuzzFeed News claims the information has been provided to them by sources in the prosecutor's office and court documents obtained by them.

#1. Dana White confirms six huge fights in special UFC announcement

Dana White made a special announcement on Thursday night and revealed six upcoming matchups – two co-main events and four headliners.

The first fight announced was Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad as the co-main event of UFC 288. Both fighters called for the matchup on social media and verbally agreed to it a couple of days ago. Given that Burns fought and won against Jorge Masvidal only two weeks ago and Muhammad is in the middle of observing Ramadan, it is what the MMA world calls a 'gangster' move from both parties.

Next, the UFC president confirmed that Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush has been rescheduled for UFC 289 as the co-main event. He added that the fight will have massive title implications in the lightweight division.

The other four fights announced are going to serve as the main events for upcoming UFC Fight Night cards. The matchups and respective dates are:

1. Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen for June 3

2. Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria for June 24

3. Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier for June 17

4. Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov for July 1

Watch White's full announcement below:

Strickland's fight announcement took fans by surprise, as his opponent is not only unranked but has only had one fight in the UFC so far.

