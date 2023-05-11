Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a special UFC announcement, an upcoming boxer's tragic death, and more.

#3. MMA fighter diagnosed with cancer

Cynthia Calvillo, a former UFC fighter, has set up a GoFundMe profile for her friend and fellow competitor Maria Favela.

Favela, an ex-Invicta fighter, has been diagnosed with lymphatic cancer. The crowdfunding account was set up with the goal of raising $75,000 for her treatment. In 13 hours, donations have helped reach $10,000 at the time of writing this article.

UFC fighter Chris Curtis is the top donor so far, having sent $1,000. Among other donors are Angela Hill, Anthony Njokuani, Eric Nicksick, Claudia Gadelha, Nina Ansaroff, Vanessa Demopoulos, and other MMA pros.

Here's the donation link for anyone interested to contribute.

#2. Filipino boxer dies in hospital

Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano tragically passed away after collapsing inside the ring following a fight. It happened right after the 22-year-old's eighth professional outing that took place this past Saturday against Jason Facularin at Imus Sports Gymnasium in the Philippines.

The fight took place on Manny Pacquiao's TV series, 'Blow by Blow'. After being knocked down by his opponent during the fight, the young boxer collapsed before the result of the fight could be announced. He was tended to with an oxygen mask, carried out of the ring in a stretcher, and taken to the hospital.

He was placed in a coma having suffered a brain hemorrhage. He passed away shortly afterward.

Pacquiao had offered to cover all the medical expenses for his recovery. Following Egano's death, 'Pacman' gave a heartfelt tribute and reiterated the dangers of the sport:

"There is nothing more precious than human life. Boxing is truly a dangerous sport and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.” [via BoxingJunkie]

Egano was declared the winner of the fight that would be his last. He left behind a brief legacy with seven wins and only one loss, per BoxRec.

#1. Dana White makes UFC special announcement

Dana White made a special UFC announcement confirming the fights on the main card for UFC 290, which also happens to be International Fight Week. The pay-per-view card will go down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will return to his division after a stint at lightweight. He will take on interim champ Yair Rodriguez. The co-main event is another promising banger, with Brandon Moreno defending his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. The fact that it is not Deiveson Figueiredo is enough to make the co-headliner interesting.

Elsewhere on the card, Robert Whittaker will meet Dricus Du Plessis in the middleweight title eliminator.

Read all the announcements in detail here.

Or, watch the full announcement:

