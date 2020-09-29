They say in life, the rich always get richer. Well, Francis Ngannou is proving that's true in MMA as well.

As if the human sledgehammer didn't have enough power in his fists, and refining from coach Dewey Cooper; he's adding to that list. And in a big way too. Not only has he recently gotten advice from one of the greatest minds in boxing; Tony Atlas, but Hall Of Fame icon Mike Tyson as well.

Teddy Atlas working with Ngannou? This is tremendous https://t.co/bKv18o0X0k — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 29, 2020

All he'd need now to finish a boxing Mount Rushmore of knowledge is bring in Freddie Roach, and bring Cus D'Amato back to life. That much help in an area that really didn't need it is almost unfair.

Francis Ngannou's already laid waste to everyone he's fought in the UFC except the dud against Derrick Lewis and the schooling by Stipe Miocic. Now if he suddenly brought in Royce Gracie, John Danaher, Georges St-Pierre, and Fabricio Werdum to sharpen his jiu-jitsu; he may really become the ridiculously unbeatable beast.

It seems like it's a foregone conclusion that the next fight for Francis Ngannou will be his heavyweight title re-match against Stipe Miocic. There's no doubt that the Camaroonian will be faster than the now 38 year old Champion. And has the edge in power as well.

Dana White may need to consider fast tracking some non ranked fighters, or bringing in some more firepower to the heavyweight division. The longest Francis Ngannou has been tested on this latest four fight win streak is 71 seconds. And that was by an aging Junior Dos Santos.

Should there be a new champion at heavyweight, there is a couple of questions that would have to be answered. And relatively quickly:

-One: Does Stipe retire or walk away from the UFC? There's no secret that Stipe, like many has had verbal run-ins with Dana White. Has he just had enough? Does he prefer the quiet volunteer fireman, and dad life?

-Two: Who'd get the 1st crack at the title if Francis Ngannou is champ? There's really two names that rise above others. Derrick Lewis, and Alistair Overeem. The "Black Beast" loss is one he wants back, and badly. And although he turned Alistair into a pez dispenser; the future Hall Of Famer should get one more crack. Or should Miocic stick around, would they run that one back immediately.

Advertisement

-Three: How does Jon Jones play into the division? Obviously he's THE money fight, but there is a line waiting that Dana has said won't be skipped.

And should Francis Ngannou defeat Stipe, with Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya still holding their titles, he'd become the third African born fighter to hold a title. A mark that may finally push the UFC to look into doing a card in the country, once the global pandemic is put in the rear view mirror.