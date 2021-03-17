Gaethje vs Chandler: When is the proposed UFC super-fight likely to take place?

ESPN's Ariel Helwani broke the news that the promotion is studying a possible matchup between former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler.

Gathje last entered the octagon in October 2020, when he faced the division's champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even with the defeat, 'Highlight' managed to keep his position of No. 2 in the rankings.

Chandler made his debut in a spectacular performance against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January 2021, knocking his opponent out in the opening round.

The former Bellator lightweight champion joined the world's biggest fighting organization with a lot of praise from its president, UFC boss Dana White. Chandler currently sits at No. 4 in the 155 lb rankings.

With all of that in mind, what would be the most suitable date for Gaethje vs Chandler to happen? The answer might not be so simple, but we can offer a few insights.

UFC 262, May 15

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

UFC 262 remains the only pay-per-view event announced without a title fight on its card for the moment. The only possible fighter that could headline such an event would be Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar is more than likely completing his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Both fighters have agreed to it, and the bout is currently in the works.

It is expected that the fight will happen sooner rather than later, with May being the targeted month for the clash. UFC 262 is scheduled for May 15.

Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems determined to continue his retirement, which leaves the weight class without the possibility of a title defense fight.

Putting Gaethje vs Chandler as the co-main event of McGregor vs Poirier at UFC 262 and making both fights a title eliminator would certainly have enough interest to justify the pay-per-view price.

In my house relaxing and looking at rankings. I’m thinking how about Gaethje vs Chandler , then we go Islam vs RDA and lastly give my boy Beneil the big fight and match him up with Tony Ferguson. What do y’all think? Exciting right? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

However, there's another date that could work and produce the same effect. And maybe even sort out a different problem the UFC currently has with the lightweight division.

UFC Fight Night 191, May 22

UFC Fight Night Auckland: Te Huna v Marquardt

What about Charles Oliveira? It seems like the Brazilian, currently No. 3 in the lightweight rankings, is being left out of the picture by the UFC at the moment.

Another option for the promotion would be booking McGregor vs Poirier for UFC 262, promising that the trilogy winner would fight for the belt.

Then, a week later, at UFC Fight Night 191 on May 22, Gaethje vs Chandler and Oliveira vs Makhachev (or another available top lightweight contender) could headline the event as if competing in the quarter-finals of the 155 lb championship.

The UFC could agree on matching up the winner of both fights, making it a title eliminator to fight Poirier or McGregor for the belt at the end of the year.