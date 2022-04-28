"Belal won and didn't call me" - Gilbert Burns says fighters don't call him out because they know he's "crazy"

Gilbert Burns earned the respect of every MMA fan and UFC president Dana White when he signed up to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The No.2-ranked Brazilian weterweight had no obligation to fight the No.11-ranked contender who had steamrolled everyone in his path up to that point.

In an interview with journalist Laerte Viana of the Brazilian channel Super Lutas, 'Durinho' spoke about his mentality and why he is ready to fight anyone in the division regardless of ranking. The former title challenger also stated that his peers don't share the same mentality, noting that no one from the division has really ever called him out for a fight.

A clip from the interview was uploaded by the YouTube channel Brazilian MMA Legends. Recalling the recent welterweight main event between Belal Muhammad and teammate Vicente Luque, Gilbert Burns said:

"I'm not a guy who's going to be holding the top 2... [I'll fight] anybody who's doing well... There was a fight in the division between Muhammad and Vicente. Belal won and didn't call me [out]. There will be another fight. I'm waiting to see who will challenge me. Because I'm watching. I watch every UFC [fight card]. But the guys don't challenge me, bro. Like, there must be some reason." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

The interviewer then noted that he could not remember the last time someone called Gilbert Burns out for a fight. Smiling in response, 'Durinho' said:

"Just say one. Try to remember. There is no one... And I'm not saying this out of spite, no. I'm wanting people to call me. But the guys know I'll play the crazy one and accept, so the guys don't even call." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

Watch the clip below:

Watch the full interview below:

Gilbert Burns recently expressed interest in fighting Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier

'Durinho' has proven his insatiable appetite for fighting time and again. Fan-favorite Nate Diaz has one fight left on his contract and has tried his best to get it over with to exit the UFC. In a recent tweet, the Stockton native expressed frustration and slammed the promotion for "slow-rolling" him. Wasting no time, the Brazilian responded and offered to fight Diaz.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Fight me Nathan twitter.com/NateDiaz209/st… Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Fight me Nathan @NateDiaz209

'Durinho' followed it up with another post, calling for a fight against Nate Diaz.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho

I know a guy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/natediaz209/st… Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Trying to fight everybody 🤣🤣I know a guy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209

Perennial lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is another person who has been itching to return to the octagon. Although he and Diaz had seemingly agreed to fight, it appears like the promotion isn't too interested in pursuing that bout. Once again, Gilbert Burns expressed his interest in fighting, seemingly asking 'The Diamond' if he was interested in fighting at welterweight.

Burns also expressed his interest in a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev for five rounds. Their slugfest made for a 'Fight of the Year' contender, and fans will only be too happy to watch them go to war again. One thing is for sure - Gilbert Burns is a fighter's fighter and will bring the heat every time he steps into the cage.

