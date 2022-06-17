Gilbert Burns shows gratitude towards UFC after signing new multi-fight deal, thanks Dana White and Ali Abdelaziz

Gilbert Burns has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Taking to Twitter to share the news, 'Durinho' thanked UFC honcho Dana White, top executive Sean Shelby and his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Additionally, the Brazilian noted that while the UFC might have been under a lot of criticism recently, he would not have reached his goals if it wasn't for the promotion and its showrunner White. The perennial welterweight contender wrote on Twitter:

"I just signed a new multi fight deal with the UFC. Thanks @danawhite and @seanshelby for taking care of me. Just waiting for the next opponent. A lot of people talking [shit emoji] abt the @ufc but without the UFC and Dana I would not be here! Thanks my brother @AliAbdelaziz00 the best!"

Check out the tweet below:

Abdelaziz congratulated Burns on his new contract, which he believes 'Durinho' to have earned for himself.

Gilbert Burns was on an impressive six-fight win streak that came to an end with a failed title bid against former teammate Kamaru Usman. 'Durinho' bounced back with a dominant unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson that saw him take 'Wonderboy' to wrestling school for three rounds.

In his most recent outing, the Brazilian came up on the short side of a unanimous decision against Khamzat Chimaev in one of the most iconic battles in UFC history.

Gilbert Burns calls for "no takedowns" fight against Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal have expressed interest in a potential fight later this year. While 'Gamebred' is on a three-fight skid, Burns noted that the losses came against the champion and number one contender of the division and lauded the veteran's otherwise impressive record.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho twitter.com/GamebredFighte… I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year I know you want to get your wrestling on point so do it while i gotta get my shit done than we can make this happen later on this year 💯 twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho… Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great twitter.com/GilbertDurinho…

Burns had previously suggested that Masvidal should take some time to get his wrestling on point. However, 'Durinho' has now promised a "no takedowns" affair with the BMF titleholder.

Despite being vocal regarding his respect for Masvidal, the Brazilian believes he can knock out 'Gamebred'. Burns recently told MMA Fighting:

"I can sign the contract — no takedowns. Let’s just do it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Another crazy fight and another crazy finish and I do believe I can strike with Jorge Masvidal ... Once again, I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy. I think he’s very tough, he’s one of the BMF’s, over 50 fights, but I still believe I can knock him out.”

Considering both fighters' recent records, one can assume they will be looking to make a resounding statement should the bout come to fruition. Furthermore, the winner of the bout could then begin focusing on making his way back to the title shot.

