Gilbert Burns lauds Jorge Masvidal's record as he reacts to 'Gamebred' expressing interest in potential fight

Gilbert Burns recently complemented Jorge Masvidal on his record after 'Gamebred' expressed interest in a potential clash. Burns lauded the UFC veteran for his 51-fight professional career and numerous highlight reel knockouts.

'Durinho' also noted that Masvidal's recent losses came in championship and No.1 contender bouts. The Brazilian wrote on Twitter:

"Over 50 fights! Crazy knockouts! Last losses was for the champ and the n1 contender! Heal up let’s make this happen! @GamebredFighter"

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Over 50 fights! Crazy knockouts! Last losses was for the champ and the n1 contender! Heal up let’s make this happen! 🏾 Over 50 fights! Crazy knockouts! Last losses was for the champ and the n1 contender! Heal up let’s make this happen! @GamebredFighter ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 Over 50 fights! Crazy knockouts! Last losses was for the champ and the n1 contender! Heal up let’s make this happen! @GamebredFighter https://t.co/gbLg4gjWkE

Jorge Masvidal currently holds a 36-15 professional record, including 16 KO/TKO wins. While 'Gamebred' was always an intriguing prospect, his rise to stardom started with a stunning second-round KO against Darren Till at UFC London in 2019.

A backstage altercation with Leon Edwards soon after his win over Till and his infamous 'three-piece and a soda' interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto would see Masvidal's stock reach new heights. In his next outing, 'Gamebred' destroyed Ben Askren with a vicious flying knee just five seconds into their bout, notching the fastest KO in UFC history.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Next, he headlined a pay-per-view at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City opposite fellow superstar Nate Diaz. Masvidal put on a dominant showing against Diaz to come away with the BMF belt.

The Miami native dropped a unanimous decision against Usman at UFC 251 in 2020 and suffered a second-round KO loss in a rematch at UFC 261 last year. Most recently, Masvidal was outwrestled by Colby Covington over five rounds, which was his third loss on the bounce.

He has repeatedly claimed that he is looking to put himself back into title contention by any means necessary. A win over another former title challenger in Gilbert Burns could see him edge one step closer to a championship opportunity.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jorge Masvidal likes the idea of fighting Gilbert Burns Jorge Masvidal likes the idea of fighting Gilbert Burns 👀 https://t.co/1l0ThdJhih

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Jorge Masvidal says Gilbert Burns is not as big a draw as Conor McGregor

Both Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal have recently expressed interest in a potential outing against one another. Interestingly, 'Gamebred' is also eyeing a bout against Conor McGregor.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal was asked which fight he would prefer. According to 'Gamebred', McGregor promises a lucrative payday while Burns brings in an interesting stylistic clash.

Without taking anything away from Burns, Masvidal noted that 'Durinho' isn't as big a draw as McGregor, adding that a hefty paycheck is undeniable. The 37-year-old told Ariel Helwani:

"Conor is a sh*tload of money. 'Durinho' doesn't sell like that. Not to diss him, but he's just not a box office draw like that... The fans would take to that fight for a fact. But that being said, a paycheck's a paycheck, man."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Watch Jorge Masvidal's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far