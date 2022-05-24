"I'm just enjoying" - Glover Teixeira backs away from retirement talk as UFC 275 title fight approaches

Glover Teixeira stunned the world in October 2021 when he beat Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title, becoming the oldest first-time champion in the promotion's history at 42 years of age.

Now Teixeira is preparing for his first title defense against the young and hungry Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275, and questions keep popping up about what his plans for retirement are. In the past he suggested he'd try to defend the light heavyweight belt twice and stop there. However, in a new interview with The MMA Hour Teixeira backed away from that plan. He said:

"In camp right now, I'm a lion. You gotta come to see my training, then you'll see you won't ask that question about retirement. The way I've been training, the way I've been feeling, the way camp has been going, I'm so happy about everything."

"Eventually I do want to retire, a perfect scenario is me beating this guy in Singapore and hopefully fight Jan [Blachowicz] at Madison Square Garden and then call it a day. But I don't want to make a decision like that. It's a possibility, but I don't wanna 'I'm gonna retire this year' or this or that. It's tough, there's so much fights out there, so much money in the game. And I'm just enjoying."

Watch Glover Teixeira on The MMA Hour below:

Glover Texeira comes into UFC 275 on a six fight win streak with five of those ending via finish. 'Old Man Glover' is looking extremely solid these days, and a few title defenses on his record could establish him alongside other greats that have done well in their forties like Randy Couture.

Couture holds the record for oldest champion in UFC history, having won the heavyweight title in 2008 at the age of 45.

Glover Teixeira is ready to fight Jan Blachowicz next if he beats Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275

Jan Blachowicz recently beat Aleksandar Rakic in what was looking like a No. 1 contender's match. However, a knee injury to Rakic had many questioning whether Blachowicz had done enough to earn a rematch against Glover Teixeira.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



More from bit.ly/JanGlover Jan Blachowicz is rooting for Glover Teixeira because he wants that one backMore from @DamonMartin Jan Blachowicz is rooting for Glover Teixeira because he wants that one back 🏆More from @DamonMartin 📰 bit.ly/JanGlover https://t.co/tNXi9LF8vv

While the UFC may have their own ideas, Glover Teixeira said he'd be more than happy to fight Blachowicz if he gets past Jiri Prochazka in Singapore. He said:

"It's not my job to pick. The reason I say is he's the No. 2 and he fought Rakic, and Rakic was on the line for the title, that's the reason I say. I say Rakic win, he fights for the title next no doubt about it ... And Jan beat him, whatever it is. You go over there to fight, and whatever happens happens, and that's why I think Jan is next. It was gonna be Rakic and now it can't be Jan? That's what I say that he's next. Who else would be next. I'd love to fight him again."

All of this is contingent on Teixeira beating Prochazka, which is definitely not a given.

Edited by Ryan Harkness