“He can’t catch a break” - Nina-Marie Daniele pulls savage prank on UFC fighter Belal Muhammad live on air, fans laugh out loud

MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele pranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad.

Over the past year, Daniele has emerged as one of the most popular content creators in the MMA community. She recently extended her resume by sharing a video of a light-hearted prank at Muhammad’s expense. ‘Remember The Name’ was live streaming on Instagram when he read this comment out loud from 'Nina Drama':

“Belal are you going to Sugondese Fight Card?”

Muhammad didn’t understand the joke until seeing Daniele’s reaction video later. While the UFC middleweight continuously said the line, she responded by saying:

“Sugondese nuts, Belal”

Daniele has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, leading to her video with Muhammad being swarmed with various comments. Most people enjoyed the prank, including the following people saying: “nina got him by split decision,” “Ain’t no way he didn’t realise as he said it 🤣💀,” and “😂😂 belal so innocent bruh.”

Other fans also laughed but jokingly felt bad for Muhammad: “Poor dude ... He can't catch a break 😅” and “Belal can’t catch a break! 😂”

Lastly, some fans didn’t appreciate Daniele’s prank and responded by saying: “This is not street, so keep your vulgar sh*t out of fighters n it's not even a prank” and “That's so funny, the last time I heard that I laughed so hard I fell off my dinosaur.”

Belal Muhammad shares throwback social media post as he nears UFC title shot

Belal Muhammad’s last UFC loss was against Geoff Neal in January 2019. Since then, he’s won nine consecutive fights, including a no-contest against Leon Edwards before his latest five wins. As he nears a welterweight title shot, ‘Remember The Name’ reflected on his journey with a throwback social media post.

In August 2013, Muhammad predicted his future success by posting this message on Facebook:

“We gonna shock the world”

Belal Muhammad last fought on May 6, defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision on short notice. It’s unclear what’s next for Muhammad. He hopes to fight for the UFC welterweight title in his next bout, but Edwards is expected to defend his throne against Colby Covington later this year.

As a result, ‘Remember The Name’ might have to defeat another top contender to determine who fights the winner of Edwards vs. Covington.

