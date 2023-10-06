"Here's the thing you guys" - Sean Strickland's description left empty on UFC Fight Pass Champs page; fans react

Last month saw Sean Strickland pull off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he managed to outpoint Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight title.

The victory was unforeseen by most fans, who saw ‘Tarzan’ as little more than a “challenger of the month” for Adesanya. However, over 25 minutes, Strickland largely dominated ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Expand Tweet

Strickland’s UFC middleweight title win has quickly propelled him into the realm of stardom.

However, some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have been quick to point out that the promotion hasn’t exactly treated him that way on its Fight Pass platform.

On the streaming service’s ‘Champs’ page, it has been noticed that each reigning titleholder has a brief description of them or their career with the UFC.

Flyweight queen Alexa Grasso’s, for instance, mentions the fact that she dethroned “one of the greatest champions in MMA history”.

Strickland’s, on the other hand, has no description, with the box instead simply reading “Sean Strickland”.

Unsurprisingly, some of the reactions to this have ranged from frustrated on the behalf of Strickland to downright hilarious.

User Homegrown_Banana-Man, for instance, made this comical quip.

“To be fair, you can’t come up with a more accurate description for Sean Strickland than Sean Strickland.”

No_Falcon1890, meanwhile, made a reference to one of Strickland’s most widely-used Twitter lines.

“Here’s the thing you guys”

MyFifthLimb, meanwhile, seemed to take a shot at Adesanya in a reply.

“Dethroned race baiting dog diddler”

User jvaheed made reference to Strickland’s seemingly close friendship with model-turned-influencer Nina Marie Daniele.

“Sean Strickland – LOUD NOISES both come out of him and also in his mind. Good boxer tho. Nina Drama’s husband”

YukiAintHere, meanwhile, seemed to feel that the UFC were disrespecting Strickland.

“The disrespect is crazy, Sean actually has a pretty inspiring backstory”

View a collage of Reddit comments on this below.

Reddit users comment on Strickland

Sean Strickland vs. Andrew and Tristan Tate? Does ‘Tarzan’ have beef with the brothers?

UFC middleweight champion Sean 'Tarzan' Strickland is renowned for his outspoken ways. Recently, the 185lbs kingpin has set his sights on an interesting pair of targets: controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Back in late September, Strickland hit out at Andrew Tate in an interview, labelling him a “piece of sh*t” and suggesting that young men shouldn’t look up to him.

Expand Tweet

More recently, Tristan Tate fired back at Strickland after ‘Tarzan’ made comments about him allegedly scamming people.

Tate labelled the middleweight champ “little man”, a jibe that immediately brought him under fire from fans on social media.