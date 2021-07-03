How many knockouts does Floyd Mayweather have in his boxing career?

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional boxer and was a multi-weight class world champion between 1996 and 2017.

Floyd Mayweather has 27 knockout wins in his professional boxing career. He won the other 23 via decision.

Born on February 24, 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Floyd Mayweather won fifteen major world titles from super featherweight to light middleweight, including The Ring magazine title in five weight classes, and the lineal championship in four weight classes.

As an amateur boxer, Floyd Mayweather was a bronze medallist in featherweight at the 1996 Olympics, U.S Golden Gloves Champion at light flyweight, flyweight and featherweight, and the U.S. National Champion at featherweight.

'Money' was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in the class of 2021.

Which prominent fighters did Floyd Mayweather knock out in his career?

Floyd Mayweather announced his arrival on the boxing circuit with a stellar second-round knockout win over fellow newcomer Roberto Apodaca in his debut match on October 11, 1996.

Over the next year, Floyd Mayweather picked up nine knockout wins, and four more in the year after that. However, the wins over the biggest opponents in Floyd Mayweather's career have come via decision.

He picked up a split decision win over Oscar De La Hoya in May 2007 to win the WBC light middleweight title at the MGM Grand Arena. In September 2013, he faced 'Canelo' Alvarez at the same venue and retained the WBA (Super) light middleweight title along with winning the WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles via majority decision.

In what was supposed to be the penultimate fight of his career, Floyd Mayweather met Manny Pacquiao in a much-awaited, long-time-due match on May 2, 2015. He secured a win via unanimous decision, thus retaining the WBA (Unified), WBC and The Ring welterweight titles and winning the WBO welterweight title.

Among his 27 knockout wins, Floyd Mayweather's knockouts over Victor Ortiz, Ricky Hatton, Phillip N'dou and Felipe Garcia are held in high regard.

🥊 #OnThisDay in 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. ended Ricky Hatton's unbeaten record with a 10th round technical knockout in Vegas#Boxing pic.twitter.com/PZnrsp3mvz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 8, 2017

But when it comes to popularity, 'Money' Mayweather's most-hyped knockout came over UFC megastar Conor McGregor. McGregor had crossed over to boxing and accepted all of Mayweather's conditions to take part in the 2017 money fight they had.

Conor McGregor lasted 10 rounds before succumbing to Floyd Mayweather's power. It was the last professional boxing match of the undefeated boxer's career.

Watch some of Floyd Mayweather's best knockouts below:

Floyd Mayweather faced YouTuber Logan Paul in his most recent exhibition outing. His failure to knock 'The Maverick' out has garnered some criticism. He is currently training UFC veteran Tyron Woodley, who is set to fight Logan's brother Jake Paul in August.

