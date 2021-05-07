How to watch every UFC event in May 2021 if you live in the USA

The UFC set the tide high for its events in May 2021 with the opening event, UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka. Although some may argue that the event was off to a slow start, all the fights on the main card were absolutely dynamic.

The card began with Merab Dvalishvili's unanimous decision victory over Cody Stamann. 'The Machine' put on relentless pressure to outclass his opponent both on the ground and, in an all-new development for fight fans, striking as well. This was followed by a striking masterclass by Sean Strickland against Krzysztof Jotko. The slug-fest ended in a unanimous decision victory for Strickland.

Sean Strickland is one of the most underrated fighters and interviews in the UFC right now. https://t.co/0IVg5OV3a3 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 2, 2021

Next up came the light heavyweight fight between 'The Hulk' Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby. Jacoby had considered using Cutelaba's habit of throwing big shots in the early minutes against him. However, Ion Cutelaba made the rare move of dominating the first round with his wrestling. The bout went on for the entirety of three rounds and ended in a split draw.

The co-main and main events were absolutely explosive. In the co-main event, Giga Chaikadze made his mark in the featherweight division by executing a brutal 'Giga kick' on his opponent, Cub Swanson. The kick landed right on the liver of the latter, forcing the veteran to flinch as Chikadze capitalized and sailed to a round-one TKO victory.

Of course, the main event stole the show as Jiri Prochazka sent alarms ringing in the light heavyweight division with his highlight-reel spinning-elbow knockout of Dominick Reyes.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021

A month that is set to decide the future of one of the most stacked divisions of the UFC has certainly received the perfect start. Make sure you don't miss out on the events that follow, starting this Saturday (May 8, 2021).

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Rodrigues vs. Waterson in the USA?

The UFC event this Saturday was originally supposed to feature T.J. Dillashaw's comeback fight against Cory Sandhagen. However, the former received a dangerous cut during training that forced him to pull out of the bout.

A five-round bout between women's flyweight contenders Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez is now set to headline UFC Vegas 26. The rest of the card remains unchanged.

Fans in the US can tune into the action on May 8. One will be able to watch the prelims on ESPN+ at 17:00 EST. The main card will be available on ESPN at 20:00 EST.

How to watch UFC 262 in the USA?

UFC 262 promises to be an extremely important event for the promotion in 2021. For the first time since 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, we will see a new king take over the throne of the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira will face Michael Chandler in the main event.

The co-main event was originally scheduled to be a five-round non-title bout between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards. However, 'The Stockton Slugger' had to pull out of the bout due to an injury, and the fight will now take place as a five-round featured bout at UFC 263.

You can find the rest of the card here.

UFC 262 will take place in a fully-packed Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas, on May 15. The card will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

Furthermore, fans in the USA can watch the event on the ESPN Network. The early prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 18:15 ET. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+ at 20:00 ET. The main card will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

A monthly subscription for ESPN+ costs $5.99, whereas an annual subscription costs $59.99. Existing ESPN+ customers can purchase the PPV event for $69.99. New customers can purchase a bundle containing an annual subscription and PPV passes for $89.99.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in the USA?

The final UFC event in May is yet to have a complete card. However, the main event has been decided. Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt will take on fellow bantamweight top-contender Rob Font. You can track the progress of the rest of the card here.

The event will take place on May 22, 2021. The prelims will start at 16:00 EST on ESPN+, and the main card will start at 19:00 EST on ESPN and ESPN+.