Is Islam Makhachev’s legacy too strong for UFC? Michael Bisping makes bold claim on Russian's legacy

Michael Bisping believes the UFC won't strip Islam Makhachev if he refuses to fight Ilia Topuria.

Topuria, a former UFC featherweight champion, recently moved up to lightweight in pursuit of a title shot against Makhachev.

Makhachev hasn't been overly interested in fighting Topuria because of his lack of credentials at 155 pounds.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts about the UFC potentially stripping Makhachev of his title. He said:

"Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev, that should be the fight. If that doesn't happen, if Islam sticks to his guns, if he wants to say, 'No, I'm not doing that. I refuse, and if anything, I want to fight the winner of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Belal Muhammad.' If he wants to do that, because he's such a great champion, because he has taken short-notice fights, because he's the most successful lightweight on planet Earth in the history of the sport, there ain't going to be any crazy talks of stripping Islam Makhachev. That just isn't gonna happen."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments about Islam Makhachev below (4:20):

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev isn't interested in fighting Ilia Topuria

Two of Islam Makhachev's four lightweight title defenses were against Alexander Volkanovski, a longtime featherweight champion and contender.

During an interaction with Adam Zubayraev, Khabib Nurmagomedov opined that Makhachev might not want to fight Ilia Topuria in order to safeguard his legacy. He said:

"I don't know what kind of agreements Topuria and the UFC had, but from Islam's side, he already gave two title shots to 145-pound champions. Both times Islam won."

Nurmagomedov added:

"Okay, let's imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away. Islam beats him then Topuria fights again. He loses again. So basically, he was a nobody at 155. Islam beat a nobody at 155. Because of that, in terms of legacy for Islam, for his resume, I understand Islam's risks."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Notably, Makhachev wants to move up to welterweight and attempt to become a UFC champion in a second division. Makhachev is a training partner of the current champion, Belal Muhammad, making the changing of weight classes more complicated.

Muhammad is scheduled to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena on May 10 in the UFC 315 main event.

