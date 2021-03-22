Is there a UFC fight card this weekend? (27 March, 2021)

The UFC returns this weekend with its fourth pay-per-view of the year at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, United States.

UFC 260 will take place this Saturday, March 27, 2021 headlined by Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title fight.

After a 2020 full of fight cancelations and uncertainties, UFC has managed to bounce back excellently this year with several stacked Fight Night cards and pay-per-views.

The last pay-per-view, UFC 259, saw one title change hands and two defended. New bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, however, was crowned via disqualification because of an illegal knee former champ Petr Yan landed on Sterling while he was downed. The next card, headed by Leon Edwards against Belal Muhammad, was also waived off and declared a 'No Contest' because of an accidental eyepoke.

After last week's somewhat lackluster main event between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland, fans are hoping for an action-packed Saturday night. Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will meet again with the UFC heavyweight title on the line.

UFC 260 - Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is coming into the championship battle with a four-fight winning streak. Despite going through the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Valesquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, 'The Predator' had to wait his shot at the title as the heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was busy finishing a trilogy with Daniel Cormier.

Before losing his title to Daniel Cormier in 2018, Stipe Miocic faced Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 and picked up a well-deserved decision victory. Now, with back-to-back wins over DC, the 38-year-old champ from Ohio is ready to lock horns with 'The Predator' once again.

The co-main event at UFC 260 was originally scheduled to be a featherweight title clash between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Unfortunately, the fight had to be canceled, as Alexander Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

A welterweight contest between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque will instead serve as the co-feature of UFC 260.

Here's the UFC 260 full fight card that can be streamed on ESPN+ on March 27, 2021.

Main Card:

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (Men's heavyweight) - Main event

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (Men's welterweight) - Co-main event

Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida (Men's bantamweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy (Men's lightweight)

Prelims:

William Knight vs Alonzo Menifield (Men's light heavyweight)

Jessica Penne vs Hannah Goldy (Women's strawweight)

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Men's welterweight)

Early Prelims:

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Men's light heavyweight)

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick (Women's flyweight)

Shane Young vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (Men's featherweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar (Men's middleweight)