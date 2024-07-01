Israel Adesanya has shared his reaction to the UFC 303 main event on YouTube. Meanwhile, a renowned MMA doctor and surgeon has shared his two cents on Alex Pereira's alleged broken toe.

Catch up with today's top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup.

Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 303

Israel Adesanya shared his live reaction to the Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka fight hours after UFC 303 went down. After dropping Prochazka in the final seconds of the first round, Pereira did not waste any time to land a head kick in the early minutes of the second round. The kick connected flush and knocked 'BJP' out cold, leaving him shuddering in referee Herb Dean's grip.

Adesanya, who has been at the receiving end of Pereira's precise and powerful striking, reacted curtly to the knockout:

"Damn. That's bad. Oh, it's bad, damn. This card was cursed."

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction below (10:40):

Dr. David Abbasi says Alex Pereira didn't break his toe

Dr. David Abbasi, an expert in orthopedics and combat sports injuries, weighed in on Alex Pereira's alleged toe injury sustained at UFC 303. He seemed to have dislocated his toe while kicking Prochazka, which he put back in place in the moments after the knockout.

The rumor of a broken toe was fueled by Joe Rogan saying the same during live commentary. However, Dr. Abbasi says it is nothing but a bunion - far from any bone injury:

"Joe Rogan and the UFC, would you guys just chill out? This is not popping your toe back into place. This toe is not dislocated. If anything it looks like Alex Pereira probably has a bunion. If you look, he has got that prominence there where that first metatarsal phalangeal joint is - basically the capsule is all jacked up... and then look how his toe is like rotated down what we call pronated. This is all consistent with something called a bunion. So, he did not pop his toe back into place."

Sean Strickland weighs in on Trump vs. Biden presidential debate

The recently held 2024 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has sparked lengthy conversations online regarding the candidacy of both. Sean Strickland, who rarely shies away from speaking his mind, made his endorsement for the election clear.

In an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, the former UFC middleweight champion stated that he was supporting Trump:

"Let's go, Trump, my man. Hey guys if Trump wins, it's going to be a really good time to buy some stocks."

He also criticized Biden's age:

"It's kind of a damn shame that Biden is even a candidate. You guys clearly know I'm anti-Liberal, I'm anti-Democrat, but the fact that they brought that dead body on stage, with a straight face, and gave him a bunch of f***ing drugs, and expected him to represent America - it's a f***ing damn shame. But it's also a damn shame for you f***ing idiots to have voted for that guy. I mean, he had to get there somehow and you [expletive] did it."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (0:15):

