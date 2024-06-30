"Rent free indeed" - Fans slam Israel Adesanya for sharing "embarrassing" reaction to Alex Pereira's scintillating moment of victory at UFC 303

Israel Adesanya has been blasted by fans for his reaction to Alex Pereira's incredible knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on June 29. The pair share one of the best rivalries in combat sports history, and it seems that the middleweight may still harbor negative feelings towards 'Poatan'.

'The Last Stylebender' currently holds the only win over Pereira inside the UFC, a stunning finish at UFC 287.

As the Brazilian's MMA career continues to stun fans of the sport, Adesanya's victory is aging like fine wine. But the 34-year old's decision to post an edited video of his KO win over the light heavyweight champion in reaction to the UFC 303 main event has frustrated fans.

Many were swift to point out the irony of Adesanya's past comments about Pereira sitting in a bar, telling everyone how he "beat that guy one time." The former middleweight champion took to X following the Brazilian's recent win, and posted this:

"Chama"

See Israel Adesanya's post below:

One fan labeled 'The Last Stylebender' as "embarrassing" whilst another claimed that Pereira was living "rent free" in Adesanya's head.

See the fan reactions below:

"Alex wins then Izzy posts this... Rent free indeed"

"My god you are embarrassing"

Dana White discusses potential Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya UFC trilogy bout

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have fought four times across two combat sports, namely kickboxing and mixed martial arts. 'Poatan' currently holds a 3-1 lead over his career rival, having defeated him twice in kickboxing before handing Adesanya his first defeat at middleweight at UFC 281.

'The Last Stylebender' bounced back from the defeat by handing the Brazilian an emphatic second-round knockout defeat at UFC 287 to become the first ever two-time UFC middleweight champion.

In the aftermath of Pereira's recent light heavyweight title defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media. He was asked about a potential trilogy bout between the former middleweight champion and 'Poatan', and said this:

"There still at the top of their game. You could. I mean, who wouldn't want to see the fight? They're great fights."

Watch Dana White discuss Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 3 below (10:00):