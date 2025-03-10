Israel Adesanya shared his instant reactions to the UFC 313 main, co-main, and other fights. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira issued a fiery response to his ex-girlfriend over title loss.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Israel Adesanya shares live reactions to UFC 313 fights

Israel Adesanya shared his instant reactions to the UFC 313 fights on his official YouTube channel a day after the event. 'The Last Stylebender' was rooting for his former rival and arch-nemesis, Alex Pereira, and was shocked and disappointed about the Brazilian's defeat:

"Wow! 49-46? What was that? He [Ankalaev] dropped him, won that round 2. The holding - he didn’t really do much with the holding. What a stupid game we play... I had Alex [Pereira] winning... I have to watch it again or score the fight properly. The round two might have played a factor."

Adesanya added that he was confident Pereira would get a rematch against Ankalaev.

Watch Israel Adesanya's full reaction below [Reaction to Alex Pereira's loss at 11:00]:

Alex Pereira's loss may have profited Jon Jones

MMA analyst and Submission Radio host Brian Campbell believes that Alex Pereira's title loss to Magomed Ankalaev has put Jon Jones in a better position to negotiate a bigger payday with the UFC.

Campbell theorized that the UFC was counting on Pereira as a contingency plan for Tom Aspinall if they could not reach an agreement with 'Bones'. If Jones was not going to fight Aspinall, and Pereira was looking to move up to heavyweight, it would've been the ideal fight to book as well. However, Pereira's loss may have put that plan in jeopardy, Campbell suggested:

"I was going to say, I think the UFC was waiting to see how this fight was going to play out, and I think a phone call was made to Jon Jones' lawyer looking to meet his demands after this fight.

He added that now Jones can ask for more money to make the fight happen and get it.

" I think they were waiting to see if Alex Pereira was going to knock out Magomed [Ankalaev], you know, and maybe they’d pay Pereira a little bit less money to make this [Tom] Aspinall fight. He was kind of like the contingency plan if Jon Jones wanted too much money. I think now they're going to go to the table, and they're going to offer Jon Jones potentially a little bit more money to try and secure this fight."

Catch the comments below (20:18):

Alex Pereira responds to ex-girlfriend Merle Christine's comments

Alex Pereira and his ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, had a public breakup last year. Pereira claimed that Christine was already married to someone else while they were together, which led to their split. Pereira also accused her of "attacking him" during their relationship.

Christine denied the allegations and labeled them as fabricated. After Pereira's loss at UFC 313, Christine said on social media:

"No more 'Chama.' Karma. He lost on International Women's Day. Maybe that's a sign, guys, I don't know."

Pereira responded:

"I think she should stop mentioning my name cause her husband might get jealous. Chama."

