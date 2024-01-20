"I have a video of her attacking me" - Alex Pereira responds after ex-girlfriend Merle Christine addresses married accusations

Alex Pereira has clapped back at his ex-girlfriend Merle Christine following her accusation that he was dishonest in his interview where he stated the reason for their split.

Earlier this week, Pereira cleared speculation about his relationship status with Christine in an interview with Full Send MMA. 'Poatan' claimed that he ended things with his former lover after discovering she was married.

However, since then, Christine has dismissed the narrative in an Instagram story, claiming that she had already separated from her previous partner before getting together with the UFC star.

The light heavyweight champion didn't back off and took to Instagram to counter his former partner's claims by giving a tidbit on her alleged violent tendencies:

"Merle thinks she can manipulate you. I've been talking to her ex-husband for a few days, and today, I know what she is capable of. This is a love conversation with two people, and on the same day and at the same time, she attacked me, thinking I was going to retaliate, but I'm not [going to throw a] tantrum about [her] doing this. I have a video of her attacking me as she didn't get what she wanted." [H/t: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Since signing with the UFC in 2021, Pereira has won titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight in a span of just seven fights. Couple that with his double championship laurels at Glory Kickboxing and 'Poatan' is one of the most accomplished combat sports fighters of all time.

Alex Pereira talks about his next fight

During the same interview with Full Send MMA, Alex Pereira said that his next fight has already been made. According to the 36-year-old, he is back in training camp and is waiting for the official announcement:

"I'm training good, training little by little towards my goal and I got a call from my manager this week with the date and time [for my next event]. I'm just waiting for the UFC to release it."

While Pereira didn't reveal his opponent, there are numerous rumors about his next outing, ranging from a heavyweight showdown against Tom Aspinall at UFC 300 to a trilogy fight against Israel Adesanya at light heavyweight.