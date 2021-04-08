"It would be different, for sure" - Miesha Tate details how a third fight with former rival Ronda Rousey would go

The iconic rivalry between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey not only enriched the women's division in the UFC by leaps and bounds, but also paved the way for a lot of future aspirants.

Stretched over two fights, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey's heated feud saw the latter walk away with wins both times. But if a third fight is to happen now that Miesha Tate is returning to the UFC, it would go very differently, she thinks.

Speaking to MMA on SiriusXM, Miesha Tate explained what has changed since the last time she faced Ronda Rousey:

"Yeah. There's not a doubt in my mind that it would be different, for sure. And I am just so different myself. I don't know how to explain, I just want you guys to see it on July 17th. But just things that I didn't realize and didn't compute before as a fighter that I feel like I am finally picking up at this stage of my life. Call it maturity, maybe sitting back and observing the sport and watching, and not being under the pressure to compete all the time has allowed me to kind of look at this in a more and more cerebral way."

Both Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey parted ways with the octagon around the same year, with their last fights taking place towards the end of 2016. While Ronda Rousey pursued a career in professional wrestling by signing up with WWE, Miesha Tate took up the mantle of VP of ONE Championship and shifted to Singapore.

However, Miesha Tate recently announced that she was returning to the octagon, and is now set to fight retiring UFC veteran Marion Reneau on July 17.

Miesha Tate: I am tapping into my fight IQ

Further detailing how her fighting has changed since her first run with the UFC, Miesha Tate pointed out that she is now putting much more 'brain' into it than 'brawl':

"I used to be very much a brawler, tough. I still have the mental toughness, I still have the fight. I feel like for the first time I am tapping into my fight IQ... I am much different than I ever was before. I will be the second most hunted women in the division, I feel like that for sure. In my mind, I have six fights that I want to guarantee over these next two years."

Miesha Tate has previously also claimed that this time, it's going to be 'Miesha Tate 2.0' and that she is coming for the belt that Amanda Nunes is currently holding.

Watch the interview below:

"In my mind I've got six fights that I want to guarantee over these next 2 years."@RondaRousey, @CatZingano, & @HollyHolm .. If @MieshaTate had her choice, who would she like to face after her July 17th return against Marion Reneau?#UFC @UFC pic.twitter.com/5HcJA8pJit — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 8, 2021