"This is going to be Miesha Tate 2.0" - 'Cupcake' confident of defeating Amanda Nunes if given the opportunity

After spending nearly five years away from the UFC, former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will make a return at UFC Fight Night 192.

Despite going on a long layoff, Miesha Tate declared that she believes she has a better chance of beating current two-division champion Amanda Nunes, should she be given a rematch opportunity.

In a recent episode of MMA Junkie Radio, Miesha Tate revealed exactly why she feels more optimistic about her post-retirement run:

"I know everybody thinks I’m so crazy because [they'll think:] ‘What is she doing? Taking four years off and coming back and thinking she can beat Amanda [Nunes]. But I’ve always been that way, I’m always gonna believe in myself. I’m always gonna, you know, shoot for the moon, and if I miss I land among the stars. That’s just kind of my mentality going into this. I have to believe in myself and I really do."

In 2016, Miesha Tate did not have a graceful exit from the sport as she suffered back-to-back losses against Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington.

During their first encounter at UFC 200, Amanda Nunes submitted Miesha Tate in round one to claim the UFC women's bantamweight crown.

What's going to be different this time around?

4 years, I’m 34 and I lasted longer than Cyborg and Ronda combined. We didn’t know the Amanda then that we know now. Now I know — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 26, 2021

"I’m just excited to show you guys on July 17th because this is gonna be Miesha Tate 2.0," said 'Cupcake' during the interview.

Advertisement

"This is a different Miesha Tate when I have a good support system behind myself. I’m not exhausted going into training camp. I’m not exhausted going into fights. I’m not depressed. I have a good support like a lot of these good fighters do going into their training camps."

Miesha Tate is ready for Marion Reneau

While the possibility of a rematch against Amanda Nunes excites Tate, her focus remains fixed on her next opponent, Marion Reneau. Miesha Tate admits there's going to be "a lot of pressure" on her for her next fight.

"I know she’s lost her last four but came very close in those losses," Miesha Tate said of Reneau.

"That’s a lot of pressure because she’s not a s--t fighter, she’s not a bad fighter. She’s a good fighter she really is. She’s submitted Sara McMan, she hurt her with a good right hand first. She’s submitted Jessica Andrade with a triangle choke. She’s done some really great things."

The 34-year-old hasn't won a fight since capturing UFC gold against Holly Holm in at UFC 196 in 2016. She'll have a shot at redemption against Reneau, who's equally as hungry for a win as Tate is.