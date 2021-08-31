"It was very frustrating" - Stephen Thompson gives his take on Tyron Woodley's performance against Jake Paul

Stephen Thompson has weighed in on his former opponent Tyron Woodley's recent loss to Jake Paul at the Showtime PPV event that took place on Sunday.

Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley competed twice against each other in the UFC, with the first fight ending in a draw and the second in a Woodley victory.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Stephen Thompson discussed the fight between Woodley and Paul. He had the following to say about the former UFC welterweight champion's performance:

"I think out there, we saw kind of typical Tyron Woodley. Very frustrating to watch the fight. He had Jake Paul up against the ropes for the majority of the fight but didn't take advantage of it. He was picking his shots, looking for that one-hitter quitter shot. And he got out-boxed."

Stephen Thompson breaks down Jake Paul's performance

Stephen Thompson also went into detail about how well the 4-0 YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul performed.

It was the first fight in Jake Paul's career that went beyond the second round, and he did have to fight through some legitimate adversity to get the win.

Stephen Thompson stated:

"Jake Paul was throwing more jabs, more punches, more combinations. Landing more... I think he has improved a lot since his last fight. Course you didn't see a lot in his last fight but just his experience... He was on his toes, he was moving. He was dodging, he was slipping. He was actually countering Tyron Woodley's shots closer to the end."

Thompson is known to be one of the best strikers in the entire UFC, so praise from him is high indeed.

However, 'Wonderboy' did note that Jake Paul appeared to struggle with his stamina at one point. But he also acknowledged that Paul was able to compose himself and get a second wind.

"Started to see him fatigue a little bit in the middle. But it was almost like he found his second wind and started coming back."

It now appears that Paul and Woodley may have a rematch, after the two men came to a verbal agreement inside the boxing ring.

Check out Stephen Thompson's full reaction to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

