"It's kind of the perfect storm" - Michael Bisping explains why Michael Chandler skipped the queue for a UFC title shot

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is all set to have his first crack at a title in the organization. Coming off of two back-to-back victories against Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson at Bellator, the 34-year announced his arrival in grand fashion during his maiden fight with the UFC.

Scheduled to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 257, Chandler entered the organization with massive expectations on his shoulders and announced himself to the UFC fanbase.

Following his dominant technical knockout victory against Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler wasted no time calling out the division's best. After just one fight with the promotion, Chandler made it clear to UFC president Dana White that tougher assignments are going to be welcomed with open arms.

The UFC boss was quick to take notice of the matter before booking Michael Chandler for a title fight against fellow 155-pound contender, Charles Oliveira.

Does Michael Chandler deserve a title shot so soon?

Securing a shot at the championship seemed to have brought many critics to Michael Chandler's door. With worthy contenders like Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje waiting in line, this seemed a little unfair.

However, in a recent interview on the Believe You Me podcast, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had a different view of the situation.

"It is what it is, it's kind of the perfect storm. The way Kevin Holland knocked out Jacare with a perfect storm, and all the pieces just fell into place, it's the same thing for Chandler. Gaethje, the last time we saw him, he got beat badly. I don't think he should fight for the title coming off a loss. Chandler is coming off of an impressive win and Oliviera is on a 7 or 8-fight win streak. So it makes sense!" said Bisping.

Bisping also explained why delaying the fight would just 'stall' the division. The UFC's lightweight division is currently without a champion and the throne is up for grabs.

It should be noted that Charles Oliveira is certainly no pushover either. Having secured eight consecutive wins against top names in the roster, the 31-year-old seems closer than ever to championship glory.

Following the recent confirmation of Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Chandler and Oliveira are expected to square off for the vacant title at UFC 262.

Who do you think has the edge to be crowned the new champion? Will Charles Oliveira's supreme win-streak continue or will Michael Chandler surpass him to achieve the impossible on his second UFC fight?

