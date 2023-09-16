Jake Paul amps up feud with ‘puppet’ Dillon Danis, drags Conor McGregor into the fray

Jake Paul launched new verbal attacks against Dillon Danis and has now roped Conor McGregor into the dispute.

'El Jefe' and Logan Paul, Jake's brother, are scheduled to square off in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

After the fight was confirmed, 'The Maverick' challenged McGregor on social media to bet $1,000,000 in support of Danis. The BJJ grappler has been a longtime training partner of 'The Notorious', with the former UFC champ initially training with him in 2016 to prepare for his rematch with Nate Diaz.

'El Jefe' has continued to be part of McGregor's training camps, and recently, McGregor returned the favor by helping him prepare for his fight against Paul, where they sparred in New York in July.

Jake Paul has recently voiced his support for his brother and firmly stated that Dillon Danis will bail out of their upcoming fight. 'The Problem Child' goes on to suggest that this is precisely why McGregor is refraining from placing any bets on Danis. He posted:

"I believe the puppet shows up as he can’t afford running away two fights in a row. Logan is going to make this puppet crumble. Even Conor knows that, that’s why he won’t take the bet."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Dillon Danis relates Logan and Jake Paul's thinning hairline to steroids

Dillon Danis has connected Logan and Jake Paul's receding hairlines to alleged steroid use.

'El Jefe' had been controversially sharing personal photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, resulting in Agdal taking legal action and obtaining a restraining order against him.

However, after the lawsuit, Danis shifted his social media attention toward the Paul brothers. Recently, on X (formerly Twitter), Danis posted pictures of Jake and Logan Paul, emphasizing their receding hairlines, which he believes are linked to steroid usage. He posted:

"The roids cooked his hairline."

Check out the posts below:

