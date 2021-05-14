Jon Jones slams the idea of fighting Stipe Miocic instead of fighting for the heavyweight title in a series of deleted tweets

Jon Jones does not want to deviate from his goal of becoming a two-division champ in favor of anything. Dana White's proposition of making 'big fights', including a potential showdown between Jones and Stipe Miocic, did not sit well with the former 205lbs king.

In a series of deleted tweets, Jon Jones struck down the idea of him fighting Stipe Miocic or any other heavyweight who is not a champion. He addressed the criticism hurled at him for not being a big pay-per-view star to demand higher pay and stated that he was willing to wait for a title shot.

"I am not here to fight Stipe but I will defend my belt against him no problem. I'm looking for the biggest draw and I am willing to wait. 33 years old in a better athlete right now than I've ever been before... I'm just going to train my a** off," Jon Jones tweeted.

Jon Jones posted a series of tweets to explain his side of the argument

Jon Jones' tweets are a response to UFC president Dana White's remarks in a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN. White stated that the UFC is moving on from the idea of Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title. Instead, Derrick Lewis will challenge 'The Predator' for the belt this summer. Dana White added that the UFC has been in touch with Jon Jones but nothing has materialized from the discussions yet.

"Hunter (Campbell) has a good relationship with Jon and I know that those two have been talking. Jon is one of the best ever to do it and if he wants a fight, we'll get it done for him. But he's gonna wanna do it... We could do Jon and Stipe too," Dana White said.

You can watch the interview below:

Jon Jones is rebuilding his team of managers

Jon Jones's relationship with the UFC went sour after he demanded higher pay to fight Francis Ngannou. Amid the ongoing feud between him and the UFC over fighter pay, Jon Jones parted ways with his manager Malki Kawa after 11 years of association.

In a recent tweet, Jones revealed that he will be meeting with lawyers and sports managers to rebuild his team for effective negotiations with the UFC and Dana White.

The good news is I have two really big meetings with some awesome attorneys and sports agents next week. Feel like my professionalism is about to go up a notch https://t.co/nWOFSQ9zvG — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2021