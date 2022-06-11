"I have training sessions that are more dangerous than this" - Jordan Leavitt claims there's a 'high possibility' he earns a knockout win over Paddy Pimblett

Jordan Leavitt is coming into his July fight against Paddy Pimblett with a lot of confidence and a desire to prove he isn't the easy opponent UFC matchmakers might think he is.

'The Monkey King' isn't making any promises on how the fight will go. But based on his skills and Paddy Pimblett's skills, he was willing to suggest there's a good chance he knocks Pimblett out. In an interview with LowKick MMA, Leavitt said:

"I can predict that there's a high possibility of a knockout. We both have one real knockout, I have the slam and he has his UFC debut. Both of these are our only knockouts, legitimately. On paper I have way better defense and he has better punching power, supposedly. I think skill pays the bill, and I think he has a very good eye for the finish, and I think he has legitimate power and legitimate finishing ability. But at the end of the day my fundamentals are a little more crisp and I do think I have a few attributes he's not prepared for."

Paddy Pimblett is an equal opportunity finisher with six knockouts and eight submissions on his record. Jordan Leavitt will be prepared on the feet and on the ground, and believes his training will allow him to dictate where the fight takes place. He said:

"This entire camp I'll be training with Arman Tsarukyan who is the best wrestler in the division besides possibly Islam Makhachev, and Paddy is no Arman Tsarukyan, with all due respect. I'll have training sessions that are more dangerous than this, and if I take luck out of the equation I win this fight 99 times out of 100, based off of just skill. "

Jordan Leavitt predicts a riot after he beats Paddy Pimblett and "throws a twerk" in the cage

Jordan Leavitt is a legit prospect with a 10-1 record, but thus far he's best known for his unique dance moves after winning fights.

For his fight against Paddy Pimblett, Leavitt will be heading into enemy territory. Their bout takes place in Pimblett's home country of England, and Leavitt can't wait to suck the air out of the London crowd when he beats their guy. In an interview with 'The Schmo,' Leavitt said:

“I’m kind of excited, ’cause they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight. And they’re probably gonna riot when I throw a twerk on them. So I’m excited, I’m really excited to meet him (Pimblett). I think he’s hilarious, I think he fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go.”

