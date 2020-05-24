Jorge Masvidal: A look at available options. 

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal had a phenomenal 2019. After going on a two-fight losing streak and a 16-month break not many expected the 35-year-old to defeat the former title-challenger Darren Till. However, Masvidal managed to stun everyone after securing the win in less than 2 rounds.

Jorge Masvidal continued his warpath and proceeded to secure two more huge wins that year, over former ONE Champion Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. For the latter he won a belt of his own called the BMF title. However, since then Masvidal hasn't fought and despite multiple rumors no fixed match-up has been placed yet.

Even the UFC president Dana White accepted that Masvidal has a bunch of options up his sleeve, "The obvious fight for Masvidal is Usman. That’s the fight. He should be fighting for the title against Usman. I don’t know right now. There’s a lot of options for that guy."

Let us take a closer look at the prominent matches that Jorge Masvidal could be a part of.

A title fight: Jorge Masvidal vs Kamru Usman

Since winning the BMF title, Jorge Masvidal has expressed his thoughts on challenging current champion, Kamaru Usman. He even said, "A fight is just more than the guy you have in front of you. It’s also a moment, it’ll be fighting for the UFC title, so that’s huge. This individual will be tamed on that night, and with ease. He’s gonna fake with the fists and then he’s gonna go for the takedown. I won’t get out-grappled by that guy. I’ll put my life on that"

Start Cutting Weight MuthaFucka!!! — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 30, 2020

Jorge Masvidal fulfills the checklist expected by the UFC, he's on a credible win streak and has amassed a lot of popularity. It shouldn't come as a surprise if he's the one UFC decides to go with.

A new rival: Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at one point were very good friends. However, since gaining popularity the two have drifted apart. In a recent rant Colby even threatened Masvidal with violence. "Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done. We might fight a couple of times because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that."

.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019

Advertisement

Jorge Masvidal has earned a reputation as a street thug, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he actually accepts Colby's challenge and even puts the BMF title on the line.

Money fight: Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently returned to the MMA scene with a massive win over Cowboy Cerrone. The win streak has attracted attention from every corner so even this match-up has emerged as a possiblity. Even Dana White was entertaing it at one point, "We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.

The fight is easily one of the most exciting options for MMA fans. The Notorious Irish taking on a American Gangster!!!

Who do you think Masvidal should take on, do let us know in the comments follow?