Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 300? Exploring the possibility after latest cryptic tweet by 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal just took to X/Twitter, where he randomly tweeted a threat aimed at Nate Diaz, his old BMF rival. The exact reason behind his threat is unknown, but it appears more like an attempt to remain relevant on 'Gamebred's' part, given that he has no upcoming fights scheduled.

However, it could also merely be a warning that if both men ever cross paths, Masvidal isn't above attacking him outside the confines of a sanctioned bout. But what if it's something else? What if it's a hint toward a rematch at UFC 300? After all, it is a matchup that is more than familiar to casual fans.

Furthermore, Diaz had previously expressed a desire to appear on the marquee pay-per-view. Given Masvidal's apparent interest in fighting Diaz, in some capacity, could a rematch be in the works?

Is a Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz rematch even interesting in 2024?

Back in 2019, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were at vastly different points in their career compared to now. They were younger and coming off of wins. 'Gamebred' specifically had helmed one of the hottest two-fight win streaks in UFC history, knocking out Darren Till, then doing the same in record time to Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, the Stockton legend was fresh off a dominant win over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Before that, he had dragged Conor McGregor to hell and back in a rematch that many felt he had done enough to win, bringing scrutiny to the Irishman's majority decision.

Diaz was a bonafide superstar, and Masvidal was on the cusp of something special. Thus, their BMF title fight was of significant interest to the MMA fanbase, with the platinum championship representing their mutual love of violence and action-packed fights. But now, in 2024, things couldn't be more different.

Masvidal is 39 years old, with his 40th birthday due in November. Furthermore, the last memory fans have of him is retirement from MMA after a four-fight losing streak that saw him get humiliated the last three times. Similarly, Diaz is 38 years old, with his 39th birthday awaiting him in April.

While he left the UFC in style with a submission win over Tony Ferguson, it was still a victory over someone on a four-fight losing streak (now seven) at the time. To make matters worse, his most recent fight was a boxing match against Jake Paul that saw him get dropped and beaten.

Although Diaz managed to save face, to an extent, with his in-fight theatrics, his performance was poor. So is a fight between two near-40-year-old men who have lost more fights than they've won in the last few years compelling enough to be booked for UFC 300, especially with the massive fight purse they'll demand?

It wouldn't be worth it for the UFC to pay them what they would almost certainly request for a spot at UFC 300.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz more than likely happens outside the UFC

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that, in the wake of the UFC 300 headliner between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, he needs to book just one more fight. Rumors indicate that the bout is likely one destined for the preliminaries. Surely, neither Jorge Masvidal nor Nate Diaz would accept that spot.

Whether true or not, UFC contracts are another factor to consider. Diaz claimed in a recent interview that he now has the freedom to fight anyone in the world, as he is not tied down to a promotion. But for a spot at UFC 300, he'd have to surrender himself to the demands of a UFC contract.

"I wanted to, but I don't think so. I think I wanna do boxing, fight another fighter. I could fight anybody in the world right now but no one can fight me. Everybody's locked down to organizations, locked down to the UFC, PFL."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments about fighting at UFC 300:

This was a massive point of contention toward the end of his tenure with the promotion, as he sought to break away from its contract to pursue more lucrative fights. Furthermore, he seems more interested in a rematch with Jake Paul than anything else.

So, given Diaz's position, it is possible that a matchup with Masvidal would more than likely take place in the squared circle of boxing. But it is also possible that the fight doesn't happen at all. Recent pictures of Masvidal at Power Slap 6: KO Chris vs. Muniz revealed a far more heavy-set man than fans remembered.

'Gamebred' is nowhere near in shape for a fight. It is already the end of February, with UFC 300 set for April 13. Masvidal has very little time to lose his excess weight, get into fight shape, sharpen his skills and timing through training and sparring, and commit to a weight cut.

He has, more or less, a month to do so. The same is true for Diaz. With suboptimal time for a hypothetical fight at UFC 300, it is less probable that either man will make it to the marquee event. Why Masvidal randomly took aim at Diaz on X/Twitter is unknown, but it is possibly nothing more than hot air.