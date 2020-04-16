UFC News - Josh Emmett making his run for glory

Josh Emmett's willing to take on dangerous opponents only if he gets what he wants.

The Team Alpha Male Fighter is looking to be rewarded for being the company man.

Josh Emmett

There comes a time in every fighter's career that they make a serious push for greatness. That time is right now for the Team Alpha Male Fighter, Josh Emmett. Since entering the UFC, the 35-year-old has traded two wins for a loss, moving 6-2 in his professional MMA career; meaning he's due to be on the short end of the stick in his next fight.

A huge challenge awaits Emmett

It's a fight that he didn't go looking for or know about at first. He was informed via social media he'd be squaring up against Edson Barboza. The former New Jersey native is a beast, to put it bluntly. And his kicking game is legendary. But he is on a bit of a cold streak losing his last two and going 1-4 in his last five fights.

While it might be fun to see punching power versus kicking power it could derail Emmett's title hopes. At least for the foreseeable future and in the UFC. Normally a fighter calls out or goes after someone higher than them in the rankings. Josh is sitting at No.7 right now. The two fighters that bookend him, Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, are rumored to be on the UFC's return card. Emmett against anyone else ranked above him are solid fights; whether it be The Korean Zombie, Yair Rodriguez, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega, or even Max Holloway.

In fairness though, Max's output may be too much for Josh and the likes of T-City and Zombie will be throwing down soon enough. So it's a case of the un-ranked fellow former lightweight making the call out. If Emmett can force the issue and create a phone booth fight, Edson can be in trouble. He gets clipped a lot.

Josh was informed about the Barboza booking while nursing an injury. Although the original time table wasn't good for him; he wasn't going to back away from it either. But like they say "if it doesn't make dollars, it doesn't make sense". This will be Emmett's last fight on his contract, so he's hoping to be rewarded handsomely for dancing with the devil.

In the form of a new shiny contract, and a promise for top 3 opponents and a title push. Especially if he has to be the one to welcome a fighter with Edson's skills to featherweight. The one thing Josh wants to avoid is becoming the gatekeeper of the division.

Emmett can see the career finish line on the horizon, so he at least wants one shot at the strap. All that remains is will it happen in the UFC or will he have to go elsewhere for it.