"Just send location" - Colby Covington receives 'gory' callout from top UFC welterweight

It’s been a long time since fans saw Colby Covington, who is the no.2 ranked welterweight, inside the octagon.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision victory over bitter rival Jorge Masvidal back in March 2022, and has all but vanished since.

In fact, Colby Covington is widely expected to challenge current welterweight champ Leon Edwards for the title later this year. The clash is currently rumoured to take place in either November or December at UFC 295 or UFC 296.

Despite Covington’s apparent status as top contender in the welterweight division, he remains a largely polarising figure.

One fighter who certainly isn’t a fan of ‘Chaos’ is No.3 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. Earlier this year, he labelled his rival 'overhyped.'

Now, Muhammad has taken to Instagram to call out Covington in a rather gory post. Titled “Just send location,” the post shows a bloody Muhammad holding the severed head of ‘Chaos’ in his left hand.

With what appears to be a mock spinal cord still attached to the neck of Covington, the post resembles the famous “fatality” performed by Sub-Zero in the popular Mortal Kombat video game.

Muhammad’s last fight saw him beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 in May. He called for a title shot after this bout, but the UFC brass and matchmakers appear to be insistent on the fact that Covington is next in line.

Colby Covington title shot: What is going on in the UFC’s welterweight division?

With fighters such as Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns competing, the UFC’s welterweight division is one of the promotion’s most talent-stacked divisions.

However, it recently came to light on social media site Reddit that none of the top nine ranked 170lbers have fought in the last four months, and none of them have fights booked right now either.

Unsurprisingly, this has sparked a negative reaction from UFC fans online, with one even labelling welterweight the 'Frozen like Elsa division.'

Thankfully, the bottom half of the top fifteen have been more active. No.11 ranked Ian Machado Garry recently defeated Neil Magny, while this weekend will see No.13 ranked Kevin Holland and No.14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena face off.

