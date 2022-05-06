Justin Gaethje's stand-up fighting skills not as good as they are fun to watch, says Chael Sonnen

Justin Gaethje will have his second shot at the undisputed UFC lightweight gold this Saturday, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, in the main event of UFC 274. Gaethje will face reigning champion Charles Oliveira, who is currently riding a ten-fight winning streak and has won nine of those via finish.

Justin Gaethje is popularly known as "Your favorite fighter's favorite fighter," and with good reason. 'The Highlight' has lived up to his cage name every time he has stepped inside it to compete. Despite his excellent wrestling credentials, Gaethje prefers to use his wrestling defensively to keep the fight standing. This is because the Trevor Wittman student has bombs in his hands that can end any fight at any given time.

The 33-year-old is known for his signature leg kicks and heavy hooks. Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently explained how Gaethje's striking is more intelligent than people perceive. However, MMA veteran and analyst extraordinaire Chael Sonnen believes that as entertaining as Gaethje's striking is, it's not as skillful as it is fun to watch. Discussing his official pick for Gaethje vs. Oliveira, Sonnen said:

"Justin Gaethje's stand-up, contrary to what you feel about him, Justin Gaethje's stand-up is not as good as it is fun to watch. He is not an extremely dynamic Muay Thai fighter, by example. And I say Muay Thai because it's kickboxing with elbows and knees, that's what you can do in MMA. You can use any point of your body, including the elbows and knees, so your stand-up turns into Muay Thai. He's not as good as you might think."

However, Sonnen explained what works in Gaethje's favor, lauding his toughness.

"He's just tough as an old leather boot. He does not give a damn about getting hit. He's marching forward, he's coming at you, and he's going to hit you back repeatedly."

Sonnen went on to say that if one were to compare, Gaethje's kicks might not be as good as someone like Edson Barboza, but 'The Highlight' is much more effective with them because of how he's learned to use his kicks in a fight.

Watch the segment and full video below:

Justin Gaethje believes UFC 274 is his last chance at capturing lightweight gold

The former interim lightweight champion recently made an appearance on the Full Send podcast. He discussed various topics, from his upcoming title bout to controversial welterweight Colby Covington. He even admitted that 'Chaos' may beat him if they fight in a cage.

Full Send Podcast @fullsendpodcast Justin Gaethje on Colby Covington Talking Shit After a Trump Rally Justin Gaethje on Colby Covington Talking Shit After a Trump Rally https://t.co/WaGTiiCOQe

Speaking about his shot at undisputed gold against 'do Bronx', the Arizona native minced no words stating that this may be his last opportunity to win the UFC lightweight belt. Gaethje noted that with his age and having fought for the belt once before, he may not get this chance again.

'The Highlight' will bring all his tools to the octagon this Saturday and do his best to dethrone the reigning champion. Both fighters are some of the most prolific finishers in UFC history - Gaethje has finished 20 of his 23 wins, and Oliveira has finished 29 of his 32 wins. This fight may not even reach the championship rounds, let alone the final bell.

Watch Justin Gaethje on the Full Send podcast below:

