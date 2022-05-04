Charles is a stone-cold killer and Justin is much smarter than people think - Daniel Cormier previews Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Charles Oliveira's upcoming title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. According to 'DC', the new version of Oliveira is a "Cyborg" who can transition from anywhere into a dominant position.

However, Cormier also believes that Gaethje is well aware of his opponent's skillset. According to the former UFC double champ, people underestimate Gaethje's intelligence going by his brawling fighting style. The 43-year old recently said on The DC&RC Show:

"The new Charles Oliveira, he is a stone cold killer. I mean, dude's a killer. He will literally walk you down like a cyborg. He goes forward, he is face first, he takes whatever you give him to get you to a position that can help dominate you. Now Gaethje is very aware. That's one thing people don't understand about Justin, is, for as good of a fighter that he is, he is much more smart than people give him credit for. He knows where to fight and how to fight."

After going 10-8 in his first eighteen UFC fights, Oliveira mounted a ten-fight win streak that saw him claim and defend the lightweight throne. Known to be one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster, Gaethje, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in a 'Fight of the Year' contender bout.

Daniel Cormier explains what makes Charles Oliveira "the most scary fighter in UFC history"

Charles Oliveira currently holds the record for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history. One of the most well-rounded fighters on the UFC roster, 'Do Bronx' scored a TKO over Michael Chandler to win the vacant lightweight title and subsequently recorded a successful defense against Dustin Poirier via submission.

According to Daniel Cormier, Oliveira is the most dangerous fighter in UFC history when it comes to working from the back. Although Justin Gaethje is a former NCAA division 1 wrestler, 'DC' believes 'The Highlight' would be wise to avoid offensive grappling:

"This [Oliveira] is the greatest submission artist of all time. I mean, from submitting Kevin Lee, to submitting Dustin Poirier, he just submits everyone. When he gets you down there, he is so comfortable in his world. So yes, Justin Gaethje has a tremendous wrestling background. But that does not need to be used in order to pursue takedowns against Charles Oliveira. This needs to be used to stay upright because 'Do Bronx' is dangerous on his back, but he is the most scary fighter in UFC history if he finds a way onto your back."

