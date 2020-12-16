Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager claims his client would cripple 'irrelevant' Tony Ferguson

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is in an ongoing online feud with UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson. The CEO of Dominance MMA Management has sent heavy critics to Ferguson following his defeat to Charles Oliveira in UFC 256 last weekend.

Abdelaziz is Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager. Ferguson was scheduled to fight his client on five different occasions, but the bout never happened for diverse reasons.

With Nurmagomedov's retirement and Ferguson's two recent losses in mind, it seems like his wish of fighting the former unbeaten UFC lightweight champion has deteriorated.

During Ferguson's bout against Oliveira, Abdelaziz mocked 'El Cucuy''s Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Oliveira won via unanimous decision after displaying an impressive performance, completely controlling Ferguson in the ground.

"Black belt VS White belt," Abdelaziz tweeted about Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Black belt VS White belt — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 13, 2020

I Said The Same Thing About You & @TeamKhabib at #UFC209 💯 Ali W/ A Rat Color Belt To Match His Persona. Back Was Glued To Mat Bish’ Is High Level Defense Snitch, Take Notes 🖕🤓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 1stLineOfDefense pic.twitter.com/cosFrvdEme — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 15, 2020

Many analysts and UFC lightweight contenders were disappointed with Ferguson's appearance against Oliveira.

Since he pitched his title fight against Nurmagomedov for so long, it would be reasonable to think that his wrestling skills were on point if he wanted to fight one of the best wrestlers in MMA.

But that was not what was on show. Oliveira completely dominated Ferguson, almost breaking his arm with an armlock at the end of the first round.

Abdelaziz brought light to the fact that Tony Ferguson lost for the second time in 2020 and wished him a good retirement. Nurmagomedov's manager said Ferguson was 'lucky' that he never faced his client in the Octagon.

"You are irrelevant now. You can say whatever you want. Nobody cares. I wish you [a] good retirement," tweeted Abdelaziz. "You are lucky you lost because [Khabib Nurmagomedov would] cripple you. You know it, I know it, and now the whole world knows it."

You’re lucky you lost because @TeamKhabib cripple you you know it I know it and now the whole world know it https://t.co/ZnqN1eShK1 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 15, 2020

Is this the end for Tony Ferguson?

Even after a winning streak of 12 fights, Tony Ferguson never had a title shot. 'El Cucuy' went on a rant ahead of his bout in UFC 256, scrutinizing the press for never supporting his championship ambitions.

But with a loss to Justin Gaethje in UFC 249 and now being dominated by Charles Oliveira in UFC 256, Ferguson's prospects of a title fight have faded. Many were disappointed with what they saw in last weekend's co-main event, after 'El Cucuy' was unable to produce any of what made him famous.

But the 36-year-old doesn't seem to be considering retirement or leaving the UFC at all. UFC president Dana White also doesn't believe Ferguson is near his end.

"I mean, Tony Ferguson is a guy that's gotta go take some time. Figure out what he wants to do, what's his gameplan for 2021. You know I think Tony is still a couple of fights away from making any crazy decisions [such as retiring] like that," said White after the fight.

As for Oliveira, he said he would be waiting for the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in the road for the UFC lightweight championship after his categorical win over Tony Ferguson.

