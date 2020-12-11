Tony Ferguson accuses the media of letting him down in UFC title shot pursuit

Tony Ferguson believes the media has played a significant role in his unsuccessful pursuit of a title shot in the UFC Lightweight division. Scheduled to fight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov on five different occasions, Ferguson never had his desired chance to win the belt.

Coming once more to the octagon this weekend at UFC 256 to face Charles Oliveira, 'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson did not hold his frustration with the media back during his press conference ahead of the bout.

"You guys don't want to speak up for me and be like, 'yo, give Tony the f*cking title shot.' You guys got umpteen amount of time to talk to Dana [White], but you guys aren't speaking up for me."

In a long rant, Tony Ferguson talked about how he won 12 consecutive fights before losing for the first time since 2012 against Justin Gaethje earlier this year. In his opinion, that winning streak should have been enough to guarantee a title shot to any fighter.

"Where's my title shot? Where's all my stuff that's supposed to be 'owed' to me? Nothing's owed to you. You got to earn it. And I keep my earning my way to victory every single time. But nobody speaks up. You guys don't speak up because you guys are getting paid by Conor [McGregor]. You guys are getting paid by Proper Twelve and all that other b*llshit," fumed Ferguson. "You guys are watching me get f*cked over left and right by my old management companies. Nobody's saying sh*t right, but yet here I am saving the f*cking day [at UFC 249] and making sure everyone's got entertainment in the world and then taking heat afterwards saying, 'why didn't you win?'"

The media promotes Conor McGregor too much, according to Tony Ferguson

After Tony Ferguson's implication that the media is lobbying for Conor McGregor, he was asked to elaborate on those comments and show his reasoning behind such allegations.

"I would just say stop kissing so much ass, saying Conor's name," Ferguson explained. "I'm going to be real — the guy hasn't competed in how long? You're saying there's not a household name [in these cards] because the name that's in your guys' mouth [is Conor]. You guys aren't putting the other names out there. You're not giving a chance for these other athletes like myself or Charles Oliveira. You guys are putting in people like [Michael] Chandler who did what for the UFC? Now he's got a top three position. Get the f*ck out of here."

Michael Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, has not fought in UFC since joining the promotion in September. Tony Ferguson reckons it would be unfair for Chandler to be placed as a title contender before himself, who has stepped in the octagon against anyone put forward by UFC.

Advertisement

Tony Ferguson's last fight at UFC 249 was the first event to occur after the initial suspension of all competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'El Cucuy' thinks UFC and the media should show some gratitude for saving the night's main event.

After Nurmagomedov couldn't travel to the United States because of restrictions related to the pandemic, Tony Ferguson agreed to fight Justin Gaethje anyway. He went to the canvas for the first time in eight years and saw Gaethje collecting the interim UFC Lightweight belt.

"That's on you guys, to speak up. Because while I was getting f*cked around by my previous management, Dana even said the same thing - why the f*ck did nobody speak up? Speak up before it's too late for y'all. So I can't tell you exactly what the f*ck to say because that's on you guys and pardon my language. But at least speak what's in your heart and not what you're being told. Everybody's too afraid of doing that."

Tony Ferguson is set to face Charles Oliviera in the UFC 256 co-main event. The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion would be looking to return to winning ways and establish himself once again as a contender for the title.

Can Tony Ferguson secure the win at UFC 256? Let us know in the comments below.