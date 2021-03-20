Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the verge of retiring from the UFC five years before his official decision

The UFC has finally made peace with Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to retire from the competition, as UFC President Dana White confirmed through his social media account on March 19, 2021. But do you guys remember the series of injuries that put Khabib on the sidelines for over two years and almost ended the Eagle's fighting career in 2015?

Yes, Khabib Nurmagomedov considered pre-mature retirement in a social media post five years before the eventual end.

"I want to apologize to my fans. I broke my rib, and again I am out of the fight. I really wanted to come back, I'm not sure if i will ever come back. Thanks to my fans and my sponsors. Praise to Allah. #Alhamdulillah #khkmmateam #reebok #ufc," Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his arrival in the UFC with a six-fight winning streak that included a unanimous decision to win over future champion Rafael Dos Anjos in April 2014. However, fortunes turned quickly for Nurmagomedov after recurring knee injuries forced him out of scheduled fights against a streaking Donald Cerrone at UFC 178 later that year and at UFC 187 in 2015. The Eagle made a third attempt to return to competition in a title-eliminator bout against Tony Ferguson in December 2015 but had to pull out for the third consecutive time due to a rib injury.

Frustrated with the recurring situation, Khabib Nurmagomedov issued an apology to the fight fans in a social media post that also revealed the uncertainty of his return to the competition. Khabib did return against Darrell Horcher on April 16, 2016, after his original opponent Tony Ferguson was rendered unable to compete due to lung issues. Khabib knocked Horcher out in the first round of the fight and the rest is history.

Will Khamzat Chimaev be able to repeat the Khabib Nurmagomedov story?

Recurring health issues and long layoffs can diminish a fighter's mental and physical abilities in unprecedented ways. Argentinian Santiago Ponzinibbio's unsuccessful return against Li Jingliang earlier in 2021 is the latest example of this. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dominick Cruz are two fighters who have made it to the top after battling through these issues.

Another one of the UFC's hot prospects, Khamzat Chimaev, recently announced his retirement from professional MMA after his fight with Leon Edwards fell through on multiple occasions due to lingering symptoms of Covid-19 infection. At 27 years of age, Chimaev is at the same point in his career that Khabib was five years ago and we hope his compatriot's comeback story inspires Chimaev to turn things around.

