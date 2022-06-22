Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson listed at No.5 on Daniel Cormier's list of "what if" fights

Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has listed his top five "what if" fights that never happened in the UFC. Cormier, who is a close friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, ranked the Russian's five-time canceled bout with Tony Ferguson at No.5 on his list.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the DC & RC show, Cormier detailed his top five most-anticipated fights that never happened.

At No.5, 'DC' placed 'The Eagle' vs. 'El Cucuy':

"Two fighters that I wish had fought a long time ago, that I wish had an opportunity to compete against each other, was Khabib [Nurmagomedov] vs. Tony Ferguson. Especially for a championship."

Your Khabib vs 🕶 Ferguson poster has arrived! THE WAIT IS OVER!YourKhabib vs 🕶 Ferguson poster has arrived! #UFC249 THE WAIT IS OVER! 🏆Your 🇷🇺 Khabib vs 🕶 Ferguson poster has arrived! #UFC249 https://t.co/ulKZJd07Um

Cormier had a tough time deciding which fight he'd fit in as his No.4. Ensuring it had to feature Jose Aldo, 'DC' admitted he couldn't choose between Aldo facing Dominick Cruz at 145lbs or Frankie Edgar at 155lbs.

At No.3 on the list was a featherweight clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez. Hotly tipped as two of the biggest talents in the division, Magomedsharipov and Rodriguez's eye-catching style that features spinning kicks and elbows would have had the crowd on their feet. The Russian recently retired from the sport.

Cormier's No.2-ranked 'what if' fight featured a close friend and a former opponent. The 43-year-old revealed that he'd have loved to have seen Jon Jones and Cain Velasquez face each other in their primes at heavyweight.

Finally, Daniel Cormier's No.1-ranked 'what if' fight of all time is Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva:

"Greatest 'what if' fight that we missed out on. Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva in their heyday. When they were both rocking and rolling and both supreme at the top of their weight class... That would have been the fight I'd have wanted to see more than anyone."

Catch the latest DC & RC episode here:

Daniel Cormier wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Cormier ranked the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson at No.5 on his 'what if' list. However, he has revealed that he'd be interested in seeing the two lightweights compete, but this time on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Although fans have longed to see Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson in the UFC octagon, they may well have to settle for a head-to-head between them as coaches on TUF.

Tony Ferguson initially put the idea to 'The Eagle' on Twitter, and Nurmagomedov himself has admitted he'd be interested in helping coach some of the upcoming talent in the UFC.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge How Bout A Pie Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵Up And Face A Real Coaches ChallengeHow Bout A PieEating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵😎Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge 💯 How Bout A Pie🍮Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1 🍮 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/Vk24o8tncb

Speaking on a previous episode of the DC & RC podcast, Cormier revealed he's seen first-hand how much Ferguson can annoy Nurmagomedov. 'DC' is confident that the cameras pointed at the pair for six weeks while they get under each other's skins will make for entertaining viewing for MMA fans.

Catch Daniel Cormier's reaction to Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson as potential TUF coaches here:

