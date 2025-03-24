Sean Brady broke a record set by Khamzat Chimaev in 2020 at UFC London. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor faces yet another investigation - this time for an old tweet of his.

Sean Brady broke Khamzat Chimaev's record at UFC London

According to combat sports fan account Weird MMA, Sean Brady broke Khamzat Chimaev's record for the most control time in a single round in UFC history at UFC London. In the second round of the main event bout, Brady held 'Rocky' down for 4 minutes and 57 seconds, 2 seconds more than Chimaev's 2020 record against John Phillips.

Fans reacted to the statistics on the internet, with some expressing surprise that the top three names did not include Khabib Nurmagomedov's.

Conor McGregor under fire for 2023 tweet

An old tweet seems to have come back to haunt Conor McGregor as he rallies to run for Ireland's president in the 2025 elections. The country's Director of Public Prosecution (DDP) is reviewing McGregor's five-word tweet during the violent 2023 Dublin riots.

On Nov. 23, 2023, the night before the unrest blew up the Irish capital, the UFC star posted on X:

"Ireland, we are at war."

According to a report by the Irish Independent, Gardai has compiled a case with the DDP regarding the consequences of his statement and whether it added fuel to the fire. This comes shortly after McGregor met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

"We cannot put the law in our own hands" - Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez is awaiting sentencing in Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose on attempted murder and other charges stemming from the 2022 shooting incident.

Speaking with his former teammate and the host of the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez opened up on the matter:

"From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things was not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands... I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just people involved, but to innocent people."

He revealed that he had pled guilty (no contest) and will accept whatever sentence is dished out on Monday.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in Feb. 2022 after pursuing Harry Goularte, a man accused of sexually assaulting the fighter's four-year-old son. Velasquez was armed with a handgun and fired the weapon at the vehicle Goularte was in, injuring the latter's stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm.

