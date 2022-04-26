"What kind of Jon Jones are we gonna get?" - Luke Thomas expresses doubt over possible Jon Jones comeback against Stipe Miocic

Luke Thomas has expressed his concerns regarding Jon Jones' speculated heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic.

It's been heavily reported that Jones vs. Miocic for the interim UFC heavyweight title could be in the works after Dana White teased the matchup recently. However, Thomas thinks there are several reasons to be concerned about Jones should the fight take place. During an interview with Brendan Schaub, the MMA analyst said:

"The last time we saw him, I thought he lost that fight to Dominick Reyes. I know it was close. It's the only time I've ever scored a fight not for Jon that went to a decision. I know some folks did for the Gustafsson fight [but] I did not. I thought he beat Gustafsson. But either way, I'm just pointing out – I thought Dominick Reyes beat him cleanly."

Thomas also pointed out that Jones' recent pair of arrests could be troubling signs of his well-being, adding:

"And then he has all the time off. And folks always forget this too, he didn't just have the issue in Las Vegas, where he headbutted the car and whatever else happened to that hotel room with the mother of his children. But prior to that, when the pandemic was at its peak and there were still quarantines and s***, remember he was arrested in downtown Albuquerque when Albuquerque was abandoned, basically... I'm just saying, s***, man, time off plus a new weight class, plus those two other things in there, plus his performance declining at the end of light heavyweight... What kind of Jon Jones are we gonna get?"

That said, Thomas pointed out that there are also questions on Miocic's side. He mentioned the former champion's devastating loss to Francis Ngannou as well as his age as factors that could affect his performance.

Check out Luke Thomas' comments on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic:

Jon Jones' coach believes Stipe Miocic fight is "easy money"

Jon Jones' fellow UFC superstar and coach Henry Cejudo is of the opinion that Stipe Miocic is a favorable matchup for 'Bones'. During an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"With the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it’s gonna allow Jon to really work on everything – like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Oddsmakers are on the same page as Cejudo. Despite the questions surrounding Jones, the former longtime light heavyweight kingpin opened up as a significant betting favorite against Miocic.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Jon Jones -200 (1/2)

Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)



(odds via Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight:Jon Jones -200 (1/2)Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight:Jon Jones -200 (1/2)Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/BZ0KleEDN8

