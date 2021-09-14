"Jake Paul wouldn't want to fight him" - Michael Bisping explains why a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul may not come to fruition

Michael Bisping believes that Jake Paul wouldn't actually want to fight Jorge Masvidal. That's despite the YouTuber insisting that 'Gamebred' is the opponent he wants.

'The Count' is a man who has been there and done it all in combat sports. With respect to what this fight may or may not look like, he thinks it’d be a tough sell for it to even get it off the ground.

During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"Masvidal would beat him, so there’s too many things to consider for that fight to happen. Number one, Jake Paul wouldn’t want to fight him. Right now if you’re managing someone like Jake Paul, you’re gonna look at that and go ‘that’s not the right match-up for us’, because if you get beat then the show is over. From Dana’s side, of course, I don’t think so either [that he’d let it happen]. If I was Dana White, Masvidal is a star. He’s a box office draw with the UFC and God forbid, I think Masvidal would smoke him, he’s a great boxer, and you know he’d go forward and swing, but God forbid he gets beat by Jake Paul, then you’ve essentially lost the ability to make a lot of money out of Jorge Masvidal. It’s a little bit of a gamble.”

Catch the episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

Jake Paul's ongoing venture into boxing

The name Jake Paul will continue to cause a stir in this sphere for as long as he decides to keep doing this.

Jake Paul has been a busy man across the last twelve months. If 'The Problem Child' is to be believed, that’ll continue to be the case long into the future. The YouTube star has been able to build a fascinating career for himself within the bubble of professional boxing.

While some question how many more fights he’s actually going to have, he seems to be doing a pretty good job of keeping his momentum going right now.

While it may be a fun contest in theory, Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal live on two completely different planets and it's difficult to see the stars aligning for them to throw down.

It seems England's Tommy Fury is the most likely next opponent for Paul, especially after their post-event interaction last month.

Jake Paul has confirmed that Tommy Fury is the opponent he most wants to face next: "I wanna fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury is probably top of that list... This guy comes from a legendary boxing bloodline. He's undefeated. Let's run it up." [@FullSendPodcast] pic.twitter.com/kFAePp3d7W — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 9, 2021

