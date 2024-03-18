It is rare for Conor McGregor to be friendly with his bitter UFC rivals, but sometimes the exchange calls for it. Meanwhile, Sean O'Malley joked around about his next fight on X.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's rare moment of camaraderie

Conor McGregor has beef with almost everybody he has ever fought. But two of his rivalries are the stuff of MMA legends. One of them is Khabib Nurmagomedov, the other is Nate Diaz.

McGregor has beefed with the Stockton native on and off for years now, despite their duology getting settled 1-1 each. However, they have occasionally shown respect for each other as well. With the trilogy long being rumored, the two shared a rare moment of mutual respect on social media.

The Irishman has been complaining for a while about not being given a fight by the UFC. Diaz tweeted in solidarity, stating that he was in the same position not too long ago. The tweet sent fans into a frenzy, naturally.

In response, McGregor wrote on Instagram Story:

"Haha my bro *100 emoji*! @natediaz209"

Iconic rivalry must be settled.

McGregor is currently promoting his Hollywood debut movie, Road House, along with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sean O'Malley jokes about a "trilogy" UFC fight

Sean O'Malley has long claimed that he didn't lose the first fight against Marlon Vera and that he is undefeated in the UFC. Now that he dominantly equaled the score, 'Sugar' seems to have jokes in store to celebrate.

He tweeted on Sunday:

"Trilogy next sh*t was way [too] close."

Even though 'Chito' did not get knocked out, the fight was nowhere near close as O'Malley outstruck the Ecuadorian quite significantly.

Fans played along and reacted with more jokes in the comment section.

Dillian Whyte wins comeback fight after drug allegations

Dillian Whyte won his first fight since November 2022 on Sunday, March 17. His opponent, Christian Hammer, accepted the loss by TKO via corner stoppage as he could not continue after the fourth round.

The heavyweight clash in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day was Whyte's first fight since a positive drug test derailed his fight against Anthony Joshua last August. It has since been declared that the result was caused by a contaminated supplement.

Ian Garry has a WWE-like proposition for Colby Covington

Ian Garry has answered to Colby Covington's challenge with one of his own.

He said on Instagram:

"You are in no position to tell me what I should be doing in life. You will do as you're told. You gave me three stipulations, all of which had nothing to do with fighting, but we're all talking about my wife. I don't know how you were raised, but women aren't property."

He added:

"I'm the one who's going to punch a hole in your head, so stop swerving me and keep Layla's name out of your mouth. You're not America's favorite fighter. What you are is a peak under-performer... So Colby, why should I fight you? I can think of one reason. I challenge to you to an 'I quit' match, where one of us has to say, 'I quit', and whoever says the words 'I quit' has to retire."

Sean Strickland talks about anxiety in his latest tweet

Sean Strickland doesn't usually strike as an advocate for mental health, but he does so on his own time and in his own way.

In a recent tweet, he hilariously described what it is like to have an anxiety disorder, where the person's brain reacts in a way it ideally would in case of a threat or danger.

