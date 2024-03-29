Midnight Roundup! Georges St-Pierre picks his UFC GOAT, Igor Severino breaks silence on bite, and more

Georges St-Pierre has picked his UFC "G.O.A.T." and it is not Khabib Nurmagomedov. Elsewhere, the fighter cut for biting his opponent addresses the "nightmare" incident.

Georges St-Pierre reveals his UFC G.O.A.T

The 'Greatest of All Time' fighter is Jon Jones, according to Georges St-Pierre.

The former UFC champion, who himself is considered a "G.O.A.T." by many, recently spoke on the matter on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound4Pound podcast.

He said:

"I think it's hard to find someone better than Jon Jones, man. Jon Jones, he's so good. Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he's also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is, man... He's got everything. Elite striker, elite grappler, he's good everywhere."

St-Pierre addressed the fact that other factors mar his legacy in the sport. But when it comes to being the best in MMA, it is hard to argue against Jones' candidacy, especially after his dominant return against Ciryl Gane.

Igor Severino addresses "nightmare" bite scandal

Igor Severino suffered a rare disqualification loss in last week's Fight Night event (March 23) after biting his opponent, Andre Lima's arm mid-fight. The Brazilian was not only cut from the promotion as a punishment, but he also stands to lose his entire fight purse as NSAC continues to withhold it at the moment.

The DWCS alum recently broke silence on the matter in an interview with MMA Junkie. He sincerely apologized to Lima, Dana White, NSAC, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, and even the fans.

Severino claimed that he does not remember the bite and that it was extremely uncharacteristic of him.

"My dream became a nightmare overnight. I’m very regretful to my opponent... I watched the video later and I thought it was an elbow. From there, I was on autopilot. I don’t remember anything."

The 20-year-old also said that his family has been receiving death threats since the incident and treating him "like a criminal".

Sean Strickland gives boxing ultimatum

If Sean Strickland does not get a rematch with Dricus du Plessis, he will go ahead and box instead.

Strickland believes he won the title fight against the South African and only lost because judges in "dirty liberal" Canada were biased against him. He now wants the UFC to book the rematch as soon as du Plessis is ready to fight.

The former middleweight champion added that he does not want to make his way back to the title shot again. If he is not granted a rematch, he would possibly like to leave the promotion and go into boxing.

Cris Cyborg hints at a dire outcome for Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg warns Kayla Harrison about giving back positions in the UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm, who is a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Cyborg, who has long campaigned for a fight against Kayla Harrison, recently tweeted:

"Judo players will often give back position during grappling scrambles. We saw @KaylaH have her back taken several times during her @PFLMMA career. Holly Holm fights Judo Kayla at UFC 300 in 2 weeks"

Aljamain Sterling explains realtor license

Fans were surprised to find out that Aljamain Sterling was a licensed real estate agent with fellow fighter Al Iaquinta's company. Many blamed the controversial pay structure of the UFC for the situation. However, Sterling explained that it was only his way of making sure he had other career options available.

"I've been a real estate agent since 2017. And I've had my teaching degree since 2011. These are life choices, my man, to make sure I have options. I'd like to think I was pretty reasonable and smart with my earnings, as sporting life isn't your typical 30 year career."

