Jake Paul has exposed never-seen-before text message interaction with Sean Strickland, which does not show the UFC star in a great light. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia tackled cocaine use accusations at a press conference.

Catch up with the most exciting MMA news updates with Sportskeeda MMA.

Jake Paul leaks DMs with Sean Strickland about sparring offer

Jake Paul claims Sean Strickland is ducking his offer to spar.

On BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' addressed the beef with Strickland and exposed a DM exchange with the UFC star. To summarize, the screenshot suggested Paul said that he's open to a sparring session and is even ready to send his private jet to pick Strickland up.

In response, the American asked for a "real fight", as the one Conor McGregor had with Floyd Mayweather, but added that he's unsure if the UFC would allow it.

Check out the interaction below:

Jake Paul leaks DMs with Sean Strickland [Via: BS w/ Jake Paul on YouTube]

Paul said on the matter:

"The guy seems to be having some sort of quarter-life crisis there just spazzing up on everyone. But it's a typical story of these UFC guys who call me out and then go quiet. ... We could spar for a million dollars, and then all of a sudden it's 'Oh, I'll get sued by the UFC if I spar Jake.' But you just sparred Sneako."

Paul also added that he believes Strickland is an "insecure, lost, wannabe alpha male [who's] hiding behind the tough man complex" and "needs a hug."

Alexander Volkanovski is relieved to be out of "hostage"

Alexander Volkanovski is finally prioritizing rest. After being criticized for returning too soon and suffering two knockout losses in a row while also losing the belt in the process.

Talking about his next fight on his official YouTube channel,

"My next fight is definitely gonna be for the title in the rematch... I felt like I was held hostage to my training schedule, which I just feel like that's not the case right now.

"I know the rest is what's needed and that's more important. I know I'm not fighting till later. I feel free."

He also said that he's now aware that it was a "bad idea" to rush his octagon return after the head-kick knockout loss to Islam Makhachev.

Ryan Garcia addresses cocaine allegations

Ryan Garcia addressed the drug use allegations that have been making rounds on social media. During the Los Angeles press conference for his fight with Devin Haney, he said:

"I want to clarify some things. I don't do cocaine. I would do a live drug test. ... I drink, and I smoke weed, and so has the majority of this room."

Haney attempted to shame Garcia for admitting to drinking and smoking and being a poor role model to the younger generation.

Expand Tweet

Garcia later clapped back for the comments by posting a video of Devin's father Bill Haney smoking weed.

Mike Perry to fight former UFC fighters at BKFC

BKFC president David Feldman told Ariel Helwani on a recent The MMA Hour episode that he had spoken with Anthony Pettis and Darren Till about fighting Mike Perry on April 27, 2024.

However, Till said he wanted a couple of boxing contests before stepping inside the BKFC ring. Pettis was interested in boxing as well. But Feldman did not rule out a future fight where Perry faces either of these two. 'Platinum' is going to face Thiago Alves instead on the KnuckleMania 4 card.

Ryan Garcia's "weed" challenge to Nate Diaz

Ryan Garcia is on a roll on social media. In his latest tweet, he sent a message to Nate Diaz, asking him to take the "No Weed Challenge" for Feb. 30 and 31.

Expand Tweet

Read Next:

Jon Jones reacts to Valentina Shevchenko's beach snap

Jake Paul recreates 'Gotcha Hat' moment

UFC CEO Dana White announces new Howler Head cola line

Midnight Sparring!

Ryan Garcia has leaked the infamous sparring footage where Gervonta 'Tank' Davis pieced up a teenager Devin Haney: