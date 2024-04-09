UFC 300 weigh-ins will unveil a new piece of equipment for fighters. Meanwhile, fans are getting robbed of a great heavyweight fight, said Tom Aspinall.

Catch up with your daily dose of top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda MMA.

New equipment to be announced at UFC 300 weigh-ins

The UFC 300 official weigh-in schedule lists an additional event for "New UFC Equipment Announcement and Presentation."

After multiple controversial eye pokes over the years, the most recent being Chris Weidman's win over Bruno Silva, fans began to speculate whether the promotion is finally launching new gloves. They took to the comment section of a tweet by John Morgan sharing the news.

Expand Tweet

Most people wondered if it was a new set of gloves, especially the ones designed by Trevor Wittman to avoid accidental eye pokes.

Amy Kaplan reported that the event was indeed for a new glove launch, but it was unclear whether it would be a new brand or a new design.

Expand Tweet

Tom Aspinall says Ciryl Gane has "ducked" multiple opponents

Tom Aspinall claims that Ciryl Gane has been turning fights down.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the UFC interim heavyweight champion said:

"I'm not the first guy that he's ducked. It's out there for people to see. The reason that I got the [Sergei] Pavlovich fight was because Ciryl didn't want it so he ducked Pavlovich. He then ducked Curtis Blaydes. Curtis Blaydes has been on record saying that."

Aspinall added that he has been asking for a fight against 'Bon Gamin' for years but to no avail.

Expand Tweet

Kayla Harrison vows to be the "greatest combat athlete of all time"

Kayla Harrison reflected on the career of her UFC 300 opponent Holly Holm ahead of their fight next Saturday. She also weighed in on her plans for the future.

"I will be undisputed. The greatest combat athlete of all time."

Speaking on Holm's iconic win ending Ronda Rousey's streak, she said:

"Just being in shock - total and complete shock."

See the full video below:

Expand Tweet

Max Holloway holds mitts for wife

Max Holloway's wife Alessa Quizon Holloway is a professional surfer, but fans recently discovered that "she got hands too". Her followers on Instagram were stunned to see her try out boxing moves with her husband holding the mitts for her.

She quipped in the caption of the video:

"Told my husband @blessedmma I could be as good as him if he held the mitts for me….lol just kidding! He keeps me humbled"

Watch the clip below:

Paulo Costa says Sean Strickland turned down a fight

Ducking accusations are rampant in today's MMA news.

Appearing on The Coach and The Casual podcast, Paulo Costa claimed that the UFC offered him to fight Sean Strickland on June 1, but the American turned it down. He said he was initially asked to fight Jared Cannonier.

Expand Tweet

Responding to Costa's comments, Strickland wrote on his Instagram Story:

"I never say no... I say "how much" lol"

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should Sean Strickland fight Paulo Costa next? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion