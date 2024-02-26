Merab Dvalishvili faces off with Francia James

American Playboy model and OnlyF*ns star Francia James has faced off with yet another UFC star. After the likes of Sean O'Malley and Santiago Ponzinibbio, 'Francety' squared up with Merab Dvalishvili at Saturday night's UFC Mexico.

Nina-Marie Daniele joined fans in reacting to the post.

Read the comments here.

Brian Ortega earns respect for "class act" at UFC Mexico

After delaying letting go of the arm-triangle choke hold on Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega showed incredible sportsman spirit and requested referee Marc Goddard to not raise his hand when he was announced the winner.

Expand Tweet

While a couple of fans said he did it to not get booed, most praised 'T-City' for his "class act" of respect.

Read the fan comments here.

Chuck Liddell goes swimming fully clothed, but not willingly

UFC veteran Chuck Liddell was seen falling off a boat into the San Diego Bay in a recent video uploaded by TMZ. The circumstances of Liddell's presence on the boat are unknown, but he was quickly brought aboard with the help of the others present.

Take a look below:

Expand Tweet

Sneako explains why Sean Strickland hit him so hard

YouTuber Nicolas "Nico" Kenn De Balinthazy, better known as Sneako, opened up on the viral sparring session with Sean Strickland on Champ. He explained why he thinks Strickland struck him as hard as he did:

"I think he's a perpetually angry person. I think he's the type of guy where if he wasn't fighting, he would probably be in jail. And I don't mean that as an insult... And I think he would agree. I think he's the type of person, without the UFC, like, it would be bad... And he likes to hurt people. He enjoys it. I think that he would, he's very close to being a serial killer."

Watch the sparring session below:

Expand Tweet

Ilia Topuria eyes Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Ilia Topuria wants all the possible smoke.

After calling out Conor McGregor and several other top UFC stars, the new UFC featherweight champion has now set his eyes on the retired and undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said on a Spanish-language podcast [Via: Championship Rounds]:

“I would be happy to enter the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He had an undefeated record at 29-0 and he had an attractive record for me, then also history. He is a worthy and honorable champion for me. [I would] 100% [defeat him].”

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen gets trolled by his own son

Chael Sonnen is known for his incredible trash-talking skills, where he can get under an opponent's skin without even cursing or using slurs. Turns out, the apple didn't fall too far from the tree. His son inherited this unique talent, and occasionally, uses it against his father.

Take a look below:

Expand Tweet

Also Read:

Paulo Costa explains why he wants to fight Kamaru Usman next instead of Khamzat Chimaev

VIDEO: Ebanie Bridges downs a pint of Forged Irish Stout on a special visit to Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn

Midnight Breakdown!

Brian Ortega breaks down his fight with Yair Rodriguez: