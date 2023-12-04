Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Mike Perry's BKFC payout, Joe Rogan's reaction to Sean Strickland's latest antics, and more.

#3. Here's how much Mike Perry made at BKFC 56

Mike Perry reportedly got paid north of a million for his fourth bare-knuckle outing on Saturday night.

With the 'King of Violence' title on the line, Perry faced fellow ex-UFC fighter Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56. After two rounds, Alvarez's corner threw in the towel after the 39-year-old's eye was swollen shut from Perry's punches.

According to MMA Uncensored founder Christopher Lebeau [@chrisjlebeau], 'Platinum' made $1.1 million for the fight, only $200,000 short of what he earned from his entire UFC career.

Perry previously stated that returning to the UFC would mean taking a huge pay cut, as he recently signed an $8 million contract with the BKFC.

#2. Jalin Turner stirs mixed fan reactions with his behavior at UFC Austin

Jalin Turner did not think much of referee Kerry Hatley's late stoppage at UFC Austin.

Turner was allowed to pummel down Bobby Green for a few seconds too long, according to an almost unanimous consensus of the MMA community. However, whether Turner could've done anything about it or not is up for debate.

At the post-fight press conference, Turner said that the delay made sense to him as Green was a tough fighter.

"The ref, he just didn’t see, I don’t know. I don’t know what to call it. He just waited until Bobby was out. Bobby is tough... So, when I was punching him, he was defending, he was moving. He was still a bit coherent... I’m not gonna stop until you pull me off because it’s him or me. If he would have got his barrings about him, he could’ve got back on top or something crazy."

Some fans rallied behind him, supporting the claim that the late stoppage was entirely the referee's fault. "Nothing against Jalin, he did his job," one said. Some others called for a complete ban on Hatley.

Dana White addressed the controversy and labeled it as "one of the worst" stoppages he has ever seen. But unlike Mario Yamasaki, who defended his actions proudly, Hatley realized he made a mistake and regretted it, per the UFC CEO.

#1. "That's karma" - Joe Rogan on Sean Strickland tackling a drunk trespasser

An intoxicated man recently made the mistake of trespassing on Sean Strickland's property while escaping from security personnel.

According to Strickland, the man physically assaulted a woman and was running away from the authorities when his car hit the curb, the tires slashed and he decided to hide inside the premises of the fighter's house.

It did not go well for the man, as Strickland was out within seconds, tackling and pointing a gun at him. The middleweight champion later handed the man over to the police.

Reacting to the incident, Joe Rogan said that it was "karma" that landed the man in the vicinity of Strickland.

"What a wrong house to break into. UFC middleweight champion who's a gun nut and really knows how to use guns... He's not f***ing around guys... He's so marketable as an anti-hero, but also a hero... Wrong dude. That's karma. That is the universe sending you to the wrong spot."

Watch Rogan's comments below from the 0:20 minute mark: